Global Bio-based Polymer Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2024; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Bio-based Polymer market” and its expanding nature. The Bio-based Polymer market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Bio-based Polymer market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Bio-based Polymer market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Bio-based Polymer market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Bio-based Polymer Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Bio-based Polymer market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Bio-based Polymer Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Bio-based Polymer market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Bio-based Polymer market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Bio-based Polymer market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Bio-based Polymer market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Bio-based Polymer market players

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry

– Packaging is one of the largest markets for bio-based polymers. These polymers exhibit excellent clarity and gloss, resistance to food fats/oils, and aroma barrier. Additionally, they also provide stiffness, twist retention, and printability to the packaging.

– Bio-based polymers are majorly used in fruits and vegetable packaging in the supermarkets, for bread bags and bakery boxes, bottles, envelopes and display carton windows, and shopping or carrier bags, among others.

– The bio-based polymer market for packaging is growing rapidly in the an and North American regions. The increasing intervention of FDA and related organizations, in terms of food safety, is largely promoting the usage of biodegradable and food grade plastics for beverage and snack consumption.

– The restaurant chains and food processing industries are increasingly adapting the biodegradable materials for food packaging. Consumer awareness is also rising rapidly, especially in the emerging economies, in terms of food safety, as some plastics are proven carcinogenic.

– The growth in developing regions, like Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, is expected to increase in the near future, due to the improving food packaging standards of various food and safety organizations.

– Moreover, the higher ease of disposing of biodegradable polymers has further added to its growing demand from the packaging industry.

Region to Dominate the Market

region dominated the global market share in 2018. Public awareness and government initiatives in the region, have supported the use of biodegradable polymers in carrier bags, food packaging, food services (cutlery, etc.), and organic waste caddy liners, among others. Various countries in the region has been focusing on offering more eco-friendly packaging. This has increased the demand for polylactic acid from the packaging sector. Currently, the packaging sector in the United Kingdom has annual sales of GBP 11 billion and it employs more than 85,000 people. It represents about 3% of UK’s manufacturing and is a major contributor to the country’s GDP. Non-UK-based companies own much of the country’s packaging industry. The growing need for small size packaging and growing consumption habits with the change in lifestyles are anticipated to propel the demand for bio-based polymers over the forecast period.

Study objectives of Bio-based Polymer Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Bio-based Polymer market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Bio-based Polymer market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Bio-based Polymer market trends that influence the global Bio-based Polymer market

Detailed TOC of Bio-based Polymer Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Environmental Factors Encouraging a Paradigm Shift

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Biopolymers in Flexible Packaging

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Cheaper Alternatives

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Sugarcane Based Bio-Polymers

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Biodegradable Starch Blends

5.1.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

5.1.3 Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET)

5.1.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

5.1.5 Bio-Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

5.1.6 Biodegradable Polyesters

5.1.7 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Rigid Packaging

5.2.2 Flexible Packaging

5.2.3 Textiles

5.2.4 Consumer Goods

5.2.5 Automotive and Transportation

5.2.6 Agriculture and Horticulture

5.2.7 Building and Construction

5.2.8 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.9 Others (Medical)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ARKEMA GROUP

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 BIO-ON (Minerv)

6.4.4 Braskem

6.4.5 M&G Chemicals

6.4.6 Maynard & Harris Plastics (RPC M&H Plastics)

6.4.7 MCPP

6.4.8 Meron

6.4.9 NatureWorks LLC

6.4.10 Novamont S.p.A.

6.4.11 Polyone

6.4.12 Rodenburg Biopolymers

6.4.13 TEIJIN FRONTIER CO., LTD.

6.4.14 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Awareness of Sugar Cane Polythene Benefits in Comparison to Oil-based Polythene

