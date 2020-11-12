Global Stone Coated Steel Roofing Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Stone Coated Steel Roofing market” and its expanding nature. The Stone Coated Steel Roofing market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Stone Coated Steel Roofing market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Stone Coated Steel Roofing market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Stone Coated Steel Roofing market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Stone Coated Steel Roofing Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Stone Coated Steel Roofing market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Stone Coated Steel Roofing Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Stone Coated Steel Roofing market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Stone Coated Steel Roofing market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Stone Coated Steel Roofing market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Stone Coated Steel Roofing market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Stone Coated Steel Roofing market players

Key Market Trends:

Growing Usage in Residential Application

– In terms of revenue, residential sector had the largest share of more than 70% in the global market in 2018.

– Stone coated steel roofing is a lightweight material and has an aesthetic value. It has properties such as UV protective, corrosion resistant, sound absorbent, high strength, and durability in order to provide optimal roofing solutions. Hence, due to such factors it is majorly used in the residential sector, including in homes, villas, row houses, and apartment roofs.

– Additionally, it can survive harsh conditions, due to which it is highly preferred in countries including United States, United Kingdom, France, Poland, Belgium, Russia, Hungary, and Germany.

– Homeowners and installers presently are opting for tile, shake and shingle profiles instead of concrete, cement or asphalt roofs owing to weight restrictions in the residential sector. Also, insurance companies are pressuring people to opt for more durable roofs, which too is significantly increasing the demand for stone coated steel roofing.

– According to Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA), the metal roofing market in residential sector has increased from 3.7% in 1998 to reach almost 20% through 2020. Growing awareness among homeowners and roofing contractors about the benefits of metal roofing, is driving the metal roofing market, which in turn is providing stone coated steel roofing market immense opportunity to grow over the years.

North America to Dominate the Regional Market

– The origin of stone coated steel roofing started in New Zealand, however in recent years its usage has spread all across the world, especially in North American countries, owing to their distinct looks & versatile styles, durability, long time warranty, energy efficiency, and various other features.

– In North America, accounted for the largest market for stone coated steel roofing. This is majorly owing to the increase in the number of housing projects in the past few years.

– Residential construction for single families have witnessed a growth in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington, Utah, Tennessee, Ohio, California, Idaho, and South Carolina.

– This has led to a significant increase in demand for stone coated steel roofing in the country and also across the overall North America region.

Study objectives of Stone Coated Steel Roofing Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Stone Coated Steel Roofing market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Stone Coated Steel Roofing market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Stone Coated Steel Roofing market trends that influence the global Stone Coated Steel Roofing market

Detailed TOC of Stone Coated Steel Roofing Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Features Such as Extended Warranty, Low Maintenance, Less Teardown Costs Etc.

4.1.2 Growing Usage in Residential Sector Primarily in Countries of North America, along with New Zealand, and Australia

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Costlier than Traditional Counterparts

4.2.2 Continuous Competition from Asphalt Shingles

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Classic Tile (Stone Coated Steel Tile)

5.1.2 Stone Coated Steel Shake

5.1.3 Stone Coated Steel Shingle

5.1.4 Barrel Vault Tile

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Institutional (Schools, Churches, etc.)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 Australia

5.3.1.2 New Zealand

5.3.1.3 China

5.3.1.4 Japan

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 Canada

5.3.2.2 Mexico

5.3.2.3 United States

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 France

5.3.3.2 Germany

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 Poland

5.3.3.5 Slovenia

5.3.3.6 Croatia

5.3.3.7 Russia

5.3.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East

5.3.4.3 Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Bjorkstrand Metal Roofing

6.4.2 Boral

6.4.3 DECRA Roofing Systems, Inc.

6.4.4 Gerard

6.4.5 Hartman Roofing

6.4.6 Hedrick Construction Inc.

6.4.7 Lastime Exteriors

6.4.8 Midwest Lifetime Roof Systems, Inc

6.4.9 Petra Roofing Company

6.4.10 Roofing Southwest

6.4.11 Roser

6.4.12 Ross Roof Group

6.4.13 Terrabella Metal Roofing

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growth Opportunities in Middle Eastern Countries

7.2 Gain in Momentum of Trend of Cool Metal Roofing

