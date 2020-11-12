Global Prefabricated Building System Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2024
Key Market Trends:
Non-Residential Segment to Expand at a Lucrative Rate
– The market for industrial modular buildings is growing at a faster pace, due to the larger benefits of off-site construction. Off-site constructions are becoming more popular in the developing nations, due to accelerated project timelines, greater flexibility, more economical pricing, safer and greener construction technology, and the ability to service remote locations.
– The demand for prefabricated building systems in the industrial/institutional sector has increased, as it fulfills the short-term necessities at lower costs. The Buildings of Permanent prefabricated building systems include manufacturing facilities, hospitals facilities, educational classrooms, police stations, fire stations, etc.
– The government of the United Kingdom announced its initiative to construct new schools as a top priority. According to a publication by the United Kingdom government, there will be an addition of almost 7,30,000 school-age children by 2020. Around 24,287 additional classrooms are needed to accommodate this growing school-age population. According to a spokeswoman of the Department of Education, an investment of around GBP 7 billion is expected to be made on new constructions, by 2021.
– Various regions in the United States, including Florida, San Diego, and Chicago, are constructing new hospitals, or expanding their original base, in recent years. Also, according to the survey by the Health Facilities Management, the construction of outpatient facilities has significantly increased across boards, when compared to the previous year. Further, such expansion can be expected in the forecast period, thereby increasing the demand for prefabricated building system market.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing residential and industrial activities the demand for prefabricated building systems is increasing in the region.
– Despite volatile growth in the real estate sector, significant development of rail & road infrastructure by the Chinese government (in order to withstand the demand stemming from the growing industrial and service sectors) has resulted in significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years.
– As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned and private enterprises, increased government and private spending in this regard are pushing the industry toward global primacy. In recent years, the entry of major construction players (from the an Union) in China has further fuelled the growth of this industry.
– Modular buildings are majorly used as they are often completed 30-50% faster than conventional structures, thus, significantly reduce the overall time and cost. Owing to the increasing demand triggered by a sudden rise in residential construction and projects related to the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Japanese construction sector remains positive in terms of short-term growth.
– The Japanese government is also constantly focusing on the major long-term projects (the Maglev railway long-term and short-term development plans) that the country is expected to witness. Upgradation of highway networks, and a new rail link to Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
– Hence, such positive growth trends are anticipated to boost the demand for market studied.
Detailed TOC of Prefabricated Building System Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Building Construction in Asia-Pacific
4.1.2 Supportive Government Incentives and Policies
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Technical Issues Associated with Prefabrication
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Dimensions
5.1.1 Skeleton system
5.1.2 Panel System
5.1.3 Cellular System
5.1.4 Combined System
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Residential
5.2.2 Non-Residential
5.2.2.1 Infrastructure
5.2.2.2 Commercial
5.2.2.3 Industrial/Institutional
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.2.4 Rest of North America
5.3.3
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Russia
5.3.3.6 Spain
5.3.3.7 Rest of
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Abtech, Inc.
6.4.2 Algeco Scotsman
6.4.3 Astron Buildings
6.4.4 Butler Manufacturing Company
6.4.5 Champion Home Builders, Inc.
6.4.6 Kirby Building Systems LLC
6.4.7 Lindal Cedar Homes, Inc.
6.4.8 Modern Prefab Systems Pvt. Ltd.
6.4.9 Modular Engineering Company9.10 Par-Kut International, Inc.
6.4.10 Niko Prefab Building Systems Pvt. Ltd.
6.4.11 Panahome Corporation
6.4.12 Red Sea Housing Services Co. Ltd.
6.4.13 Schulte Building Systems, Inc.
6.4.14 United Partition Systems, Inc.
6.4.15 Vardhman Building Systems
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Implementation of Building Information Modelling (BIM)
