Global Flat Glass Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2024; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

The report focuses on the favorable Global "Flat Glass market" and its expanding nature.

Market Overview:

Flat Glass market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Industry to Drive the Demand for Flat Glass

– Flat glass has two major routes for application in the automotive industry, which are original equipment (OE), supplied to manufacturers for new vehicles and automotive glass replacement (AGR) product, supplied to the aftermarket for retrofit purposes, and damages.

– According to OICA, 91.54 million commercial & passenger vehicles were produced worldwide in 2018. Increasing vehicle penetration due to the growing spending power of consumers accelerated the flat glass market.

– Additionally, the significant growth in luxury cars that include double-thick glass in interiors is also one of the factors driving the sales of automotive flat glass market.

– Moreover, increased spending by major automobile players is also driving the market. For instance, Ford is planning to double its EV spending which has led to the total investment in EVs to USD 90 billion.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market

– Owing to the presence of emerging nations such as India, China, South Korea, among others the Asia Pacific region is to become the fastest growing sector in the flat glass market.

– Moreover, international vendors are shifting their manufacturing base to Asia Pacific region. This can be due to the availability of cheap unskilled and skilled workers in the region.

– Rapid industrialization & urbanization in India, China and other countries in the Asia Pacific region, combined with the adoption of smart & energy efficient technology as advanced construction practice have a positive influence on flat glass demand.

– Increased application in automotive manufacturers such as window & windshield in countries such as India, China will also drive the market. For instance, in India, according to IBEF,24.97 million vehicles are sold in the year 2018.

