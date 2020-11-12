Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024
“UV-Curable Adhesives Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. UV-Curable Adhesives market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244359
Key Market Trends:
Packaging Segment to Witness Strong Growth
– UV-curable adhesives find their applications in the packaging sector owing to their ability to create quick bonds between different materials such as plastic, rubber, metal, glass, and ceramic materials.
– Properties, such as superior strength & flexibility, ability to withstand the extreme environment, and excellent moisture resistance makes UV-curable adhesives suitable for packaging application.
– The demand for UV-curable adhesives from the plastic packaging industry is consistently increasing in and North America regions, with the growing awareness about the benefits of using UV-curable adhesives. These adhesives are known to eliminate heat and Radio Frequency (RF) sealing of clamshell packages.
– The usage of UV-curable adhesives as laminating films, papers, and foils is increasing in product packaging applications where weather resistance is required.
– With the growing trend of e-commerce, e-retail, and online food orders & delivery services, the demand for packaging materials, especially flexible packaging has been increasing, which is likely to drive the demand for UV-curable adhesives during the forecast period.
– Asia-Pacific and North America dominate the demand for UV-curable adhesives for packaging applications.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing investments into the medical industry and increasing electrical & electronics production in countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of UV-curable adhesives is increasing in the region.
– China stands to be the largest market for UV-curable adhesives, and is also expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of UV-curable adhesives in the packaging sector is growing at a tremendous rate in the country, owing to their advantages over the usage of conventional adhesive systems used.
– The demand from industries like consumer goods, food and beverage, and others for packing materials is increasing in China, owing to the increasing exports, as well as domestic consumption.
– Japan, on the other hand, is a hub for technological advancements and hosts an active R&D base for R&D of newer and efficient UV-curable adhesives. Owing to this, novel UV-curable adhesive products are finding their applications in the packaging, electrical and automotive sectors in the country in recent times.
– India is also one of the major consumer of UV-curable adhesives in the region. Robust growth of packaging industry, increasing investments & production in electronic and automotive industry are likely to drive the demand for UV-curable adhesives over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
UV-Curable Adhesives market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the UV-Curable Adhesives market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the UV-Curable Adhesives market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244359
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of UV-Curable Adhesives market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries UV-Curable Adhesives market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of UV-Curable Adhesives ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of UV-Curable Adhesives market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in UV-Curable Adhesives space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the UV-Curable Adhesives market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14244359
Study objectives of UV-Curable Adhesives Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the UV-Curable Adhesives market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the UV-Curable Adhesives market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and UV-Curable Adhesives market trends that influence the global UV-Curable Adhesives market
Detailed TOC of UV-Curable Adhesives Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Superior Properties, like Fast Curing Rates, High Bond Strength, and Low VOC Emissions
4.1.2 Rising Demand for UV Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Application
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Relatively High Machinery Cost Compared to Other Adhesives
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Resin Type
5.1.1 Silicone
5.1.2 Acrylic
5.1.3 Polyurethane
5.1.4 Epoxy
5.1.5 Others
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Optical
5.2.2 Speaker assembly
5.2.3 Medical Devices
5.2.4 Syringes
5.2.5 Displays (LEDs)
5.2.6 Sensors
5.2.7 Wire Tacking
5.2.8 Glass Bonding
5.2.9 Others
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Medical
5.3.2 Electrical and Electronics
5.3.3 Transportation
5.3.4 Packaging
5.3.5 Furniture
5.3.6 Other
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 France
5.4.3.4 Italy
5.4.3.5 Spain
5.4.3.6 Rest of
5.4.4 Rest of the World
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.4.3 South Africa
5.4.4.4 Other Countries
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M Company
6.4.2 BASF SE
6.4.3 Cartell Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.4 DELO Industrial Adhesives
6.4.5 DowDuPont Inc.
6.4.6 Dymax Corporation
6.4.7 Epoxy Technology Inc.
6.4.8 H.B. Fuller Company
6.4.9 Henkel AG & Company KGaA
6.4.10 ITW Polymers Adhesives
6.4.11 Master Bond Inc.
6.4.12 Panacol-Elosol GmbH
6.4.13 Permabond LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Emerging R&D on Adhesives to Develop Eco-Friendly Products
7.2 Innovations Aimed at Lowering Cost of End Products
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14244359
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other report :
CAE Software Market Professional Survey, Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024
Global Tetramethyl Bisphenol A Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024
Global P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024
Foundry Sand Additives Market 2020 Analysis Manufacturing Cost Structure, Industry Chain Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers Opportunities & Future Potential 2024
Polymer Alloy Market Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2020-2025
High Temperature Chain Oils Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2025 Forecast Research Report
Global Methanol Gasoline Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2026
Global Surfactant Eor Market Growth Factors, Product Types and Application by Regions Analysis & Forecast by 2026
COVID-19 Outbreak- Global Fluopyram Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2025
Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Research Report: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026
IT Portfolio Analysis Software Market 2020 Overview Industry, Definition, Specifications and Classification and Forecast to 2024
Global Smart Flooring Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026