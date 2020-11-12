Global Talc Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Talc Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Talc market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Plastics Usage in Automotive Industry to Drive the Market Growth

– Talc is used in plastics, especially thermoplastics, as a functional material because of its ability to modify significant properties in modified polymeric matrix, when it is dispersed properly. In automotive industry, thermoplastic polymers are used to fulfill functional and design requirements for vehicle productions.

– Plastic use in the construction of automobiles has been increasing over the last few decades. On an average, a modern car weighs 1,500 kg and contains about 20% of plastic materials (thermoplastics and elastomers).

– Plastics offer an advantage of making automobiles lighter, thereby cutting the fuel demand and greenhouse gas emissions. In the recent years, there has been an upsurge in the production of light vehicles in and Canada which is likely to boost the demand for talc in those regions.

– Also, growing research on the usage of plastics in electric vehicles is also the driving the market. For instance, UK technology firm Augmented Optics along with its partners, the University of Surrey and the University of Bristol have revealed a new supercapacitor material which uses plastics, can charge an electric vehicle as quickly as refueling a conventional car.

– Hence, the increasing plastics usage in automobile industry is likely to boost the talc market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. China has a huge plastics market which require high supply of talc to function. In China, talc is found in 15 provinces, with Liaoning, Shandong, Guangxi, Jiangxi, and Qinghai as the prominent areas that account for more than 90% of total reserves. Apart from this, India is one of the few countries with white talc deposits. The usage of talc in polypropylene, which is used in automotive vehicles to reduce weight, is to support the growth of talc consumption in the country, with the increasing automotive production trend in India. Hence the aforementioned factors are likely to help the Asia-Pacific region to dominate the talc market across the globe during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The market for talc is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. One of the major factors driving the market is the increasing plastics usage in automotive industry as talc is used in plastics, especially thermoplastics, as a functional material because of its ability to modify significant properties in modified polymeric matrix, when it is dispersed properly. In automotive industry, thermoplastic polymers are used to fulfill functional and design requirements for vehicle productions.

– Increasing demand for industrial and marine coatings is also likely to boost the demand for talc market as talc is used in industrial coatings which provides benefits such as corrosion protection, solvent reduction and good adhesion.

– Thermoplastics are expected to play an increasingly important role in accelerating future aircraft construction as they offer multiple advantages, including very short production times and low overall costs, compared to their thermoset counterparts. This growing demand for thermoplastics in aerospace industry is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Plastics & rubber end-user industry has dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the talc market across the globe owing to the rising plastics market in China and presence of white talc reserves in countries like India.

