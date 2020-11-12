Global Talc Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview
“Talc Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Talc market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Plastics Usage in Automotive Industry to Drive the Market Growth
– Talc is used in plastics, especially thermoplastics, as a functional material because of its ability to modify significant properties in modified polymeric matrix, when it is dispersed properly. In automotive industry, thermoplastic polymers are used to fulfill functional and design requirements for vehicle productions.
– Plastic use in the construction of automobiles has been increasing over the last few decades. On an average, a modern car weighs 1,500 kg and contains about 20% of plastic materials (thermoplastics and elastomers).
– Plastics offer an advantage of making automobiles lighter, thereby cutting the fuel demand and greenhouse gas emissions. In the recent years, there has been an upsurge in the production of light vehicles in and Canada which is likely to boost the demand for talc in those regions.
– Also, growing research on the usage of plastics in electric vehicles is also the driving the market. For instance, UK technology firm Augmented Optics along with its partners, the University of Surrey and the University of Bristol have revealed a new supercapacitor material which uses plastics, can charge an electric vehicle as quickly as refueling a conventional car.
– Hence, the increasing plastics usage in automobile industry is likely to boost the talc market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. China has a huge plastics market which require high supply of talc to function. In China, talc is found in 15 provinces, with Liaoning, Shandong, Guangxi, Jiangxi, and Qinghai as the prominent areas that account for more than 90% of total reserves. Apart from this, India is one of the few countries with white talc deposits. The usage of talc in polypropylene, which is used in automotive vehicles to reduce weight, is to support the growth of talc consumption in the country, with the increasing automotive production trend in India. Hence the aforementioned factors are likely to help the Asia-Pacific region to dominate the talc market across the globe during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Talc market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Talc market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Talc market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Talc market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Talc market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Talc ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Talc market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Talc space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Talc market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Talc Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Talc Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Talc market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Talc market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Talc market trends that influence the global Talc market
Detailed TOC of Talc Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Plastic Usages in Automotive Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Industrial & Marine Coatings
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Health Issues in Cosmetics Products
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Deposit
5.1.1 Talc Chlorite
5.1.2 Talc Carbonate
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Pulp & Paper
5.2.2 Paints & Coatings
5.2.3 Plastics & Rubber
5.2.4 Food & Beverage
5.2.5 Personal Care
5.2.6 Pharmaceuticals
5.2.7 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.2.4 Rest of the North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 France
5.3.3.3 United Kingdom
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Spain
5.3.3.6 Rest of the Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 IMI Fabi SpA
6.4.2 Anand Talc
6.4.3 Golcha Minerals
6.4.4 Guangxi Guilin Longsheng HuaMei Talc Development Co,. Ltd.
6.4.5 Imerys Talc
6.4.6 Liaoning Aihai Talc Company Limited
6.4.7 LITHOS Industrial Minerals GmbH
6.4.8 Minerals Technologies Inc.
6.4.9 Mondo Minerals B.V.
6.4.10 Nippon Talc Co., Ltd.
6.4.11 Natural Mineral (Superior Materials, Inc.)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Applications in Various Industries
