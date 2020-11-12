Global Synthetic Diamond Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2024; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

“Synthetic Diamond Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Synthetic Diamond market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244462

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from the Electronics Industry

– The usage of synthetic diamond in the electronics industry has been increasing, due to their ability to act as a heat sink. Synthetic diamond prevents silicon and other semiconductor materials from overheating and thus, have become a critical heat-enabling technology.

– According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the global semiconductor industry had sales of around USD 437.6 billion in 2018, reaching the industry’s highest-ever annual sales.

– The demand is expected to further increase during the forecast period, as semiconductors have become more embedded in the ever-increasing product number – from cars to coffee makers – and nascent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the internet of things.

– Synthetic diamond is unmatched in its ability to diffuse heat. When used as a semiconductor, synthetic diamond is used to manufacture smaller and more powerful electronics, thereby increasing its usage in radio frequency (RFs) and power device types.

– This increasing usage of semiconductors by various end-users is expected to boost the demand for the synthetic diamond from the electronics industry, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Owing to the high manufacturing activities by the numerous end-user industries in the country, synthetic diamonds have a huge market in China. The electronic manufacturers in China are developing attempts for intelligent manufacturing and upgrading to high-end manufacturing. Apart from China, ASEAN Countries is the largester exporter of electronics, which is equivalent to about 25% of the region’s total exports in goods. According to the ASEAN Secretariat, the bulk of the world’s consumer electronics comes from the ASEAN region. Moreover, over 80% of the world’s hard drives are produced in ASEAN countries. Hence, owing to these factors, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The synthetic diamond market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. One of the major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand from the electronics industry as synthetic diamonds have become a critical heat-enabling technology which prevents silicon and other semiconductor materials from overheating.

– Synthetic diamonds are also widely used in superabrasive tools, such as grinding wheels, cutting tools, drilling and dressing tools, among others for manufacturing products in the automotive, medical, aerospace, and electronics industries. Hence increasing demand for superabrasives is also likely to boost the demand for synthetic diamonds.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the synthetic diamond market across the globe owing to the rapid growth of electronics manufacturing in countries like China, India, and Japan.< Key Manufacturers Like

AOTC LLC

Applied Diamond Inc.

Element Six

ILJIN Diamond

New Diamond Technology LLC

Pure Grown Diamonds

Scio Diamond Technology Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries