Global Synthetic Diamond Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2024; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value
Synthetic Diamond market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand from the Electronics Industry
– The usage of synthetic diamond in the electronics industry has been increasing, due to their ability to act as a heat sink. Synthetic diamond prevents silicon and other semiconductor materials from overheating and thus, have become a critical heat-enabling technology.
– According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the global semiconductor industry had sales of around USD 437.6 billion in 2018, reaching the industry’s highest-ever annual sales.
– The demand is expected to further increase during the forecast period, as semiconductors have become more embedded in the ever-increasing product number – from cars to coffee makers – and nascent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the internet of things.
– Synthetic diamond is unmatched in its ability to diffuse heat. When used as a semiconductor, synthetic diamond is used to manufacture smaller and more powerful electronics, thereby increasing its usage in radio frequency (RFs) and power device types.
– This increasing usage of semiconductors by various end-users is expected to boost the demand for the synthetic diamond from the electronics industry, during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Owing to the high manufacturing activities by the numerous end-user industries in the country, synthetic diamonds have a huge market in China. The electronic manufacturers in China are developing attempts for intelligent manufacturing and upgrading to high-end manufacturing. Apart from China, ASEAN Countries is the largester exporter of electronics, which is equivalent to about 25% of the region’s total exports in goods. According to the ASEAN Secretariat, the bulk of the world’s consumer electronics comes from the ASEAN region. Moreover, over 80% of the world’s hard drives are produced in ASEAN countries. Hence, owing to these factors, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Synthetic Diamond market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
the Global Synthetic Diamond Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
