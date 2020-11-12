Global Structural Insulated Panels Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024
Structural Insulated Panels market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Building Walls
Structural insulated wall panels are generally available in thicknesses of 4-1/2 inches and 6-1/2 inches. Manufacturing of curved wall panels are possible and it is often more practical to use stud framing for non-orthogonal geometries.
The whole wall R-value of a wall assembly is currently the best and the most followed method of quantifying the total thermal performance. The whole wall R-value takes the resistance of heat flown through an opaque cross-sectional area of the insulation and structure into the account while the total loss of energy at the interfaces of the wall with the roof and floor are accounted.
The whole wall R-value of a 4-inch structural insulated wall panel is 14, whereas for a 2×4 wall is less than 10. The whole wall R-value of a 2×6 wall is between 11 and 13.7 depending on the quality of the installation of batt insulation.
The elimination of thermal bridging and a more airtight envelope contributes to the higher whole wall R-value of structural insulated wall panels, compared to the conventional metal and wood stud walls
The total volume of the panels used as structural insulated wall panels is much higher, compared to the volume of the panels used as structural insulated roof panels.
North America Region to Dominate the Market
North America region dominated the global market share in 2017. The construction industry in the has not been the same in 2017 as it was in the past three years. An increase has been observed in private construction spending over the years. The residential and non-residential construction in 2017 has increased significantly compared to the previous years and is likely to grow in 2018.
Market Overview:
The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Structural Insulated Panels market have also been involved in the study.
the Global Structural Insulated Panels Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Detailed TOC of Structural Insulated Panels Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Construction Sector
4.1.2 Increasing Cold Storage Applications
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Advancements in Building Technologies such as Modular Construction Techniques
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) Panel
5.1.2 Rigid Polyurethane (PUR) and Rigid Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Panel
5.1.3 Glass Wool Panel
5.1.4 Other Products (Extruded Polystyrene Foam)
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Building Wall
5.2.2 Building Roof
5.2.3 Cold Storage
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.2.4 Rest of North America
5.3.3
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Russia
5.3.3.6 Rest of
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alubel SpA
6.4.2 ArcelorMittal
6.4.3 BALEX-METAL
6.4.4 DANA Group of Companies
6.4.5 Isopan (Manni Group SpA)
6.4.6 Italpannelli SRL
6.4.7 Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd
6.4.8 Kingspan Group
6.4.9 Marcegaglia SpA
6.4.10 Metecno
6.4.11 Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt Ltd
6.4.12 NCI Building Systems
6.4.13 Nucor Building Systems
6.4.14 Owens Corning
6.4.15 PFB Corporation
6.4.16 Premier Building Systems
6.4.17 Rautaruukki Corporation
6.4.18 Tata Steel Limited
6.4.19 Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increase in Demand from Emerging Economies
