Global Specialty Chemicals Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2024

TOC of Specialty Chemicals Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Specialty Chemicals market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Paints & Coatings Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Paints & coatings segment dominated the share in the specialty chemicals market in 2018. The growth of the segment is extensively driven by the robust performance of the construction industry across the globe.

– Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions are expected to witness huge demand for paints & coatings, owing to significant investments coming into the construction sector.

– In Asia-Pacific, the construction sector growth is majorly driven by rising in residential construction projects to meet the accommodation requirements of the growing population.

– Middle-East & Africa, on the other hand, has been witnessing huge rise in industrial & institutional construction. Middle Eastern countries, such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar have been trying to expand its tourism, healthcare, and manufacturing industry, with an intention to reduce their economic dependency on oil & gas industry.

– Besides, increasing renovation projects in North America and the recovery of construction activities in are further likely to drive the growth of the global construction industry.

– Hence, all these such favorable trends in the global construction sector are expected to drive the demand and growth of paints & coating market during the forecast period. This is in-turn expected to drive the demand for specialty chemicals market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the specialty chemicals market in 2018, and is further likely to retain its position during the forecast period due to robust growth of construction sector, increasing demand for cosmetic products, growing investment and production in automotive industry, increasing electrical & electronics industry output, increasing demand for adhesives and plastic from packaging industry, and increasing installations of water treatment systems from the industries in the region.

– Asia-Pacific construction sector growth is majorly driven by the expansion of service sector leading to increase in the demand for office spaces, increase in residential construction projects, and inflow of investments from multi-national companies to set up industrial base in the region. Such factors are likely to increase in the demand for paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, construction chemicals, and specialty polymers in the region during the forecast period.

– The cosmetic industry is also witnessing strong growth in demand in the region, which is fueled by the increased usage of cosmetic products due to rising demand for anti-aging cosmetic products from baby boomers and X generation, western culture influence on youth, increased women employment, and continuous innovation of products attracting the masses. This is, in turn, increasing the cosmetic production in the region, leading to rise in demand for cosmetic chemicals.

– Automotive industry in the region is further witnessing increase in investments and production in countries, like India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. Such investments are leading to increase in automotive production base in the region, which is further projected to increase the demand for adhesives & sealants, paints & coatings, specialty polymers, and textile chemicals in the coming years, for automotive applications.

– Hence, all such favorable trends are collectively likely to drive the growth of specialty chemicals market in the region during the forecast period.

Study objectives of Specialty Chemicals Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Specialty Chemicals market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Specialty Chemicals market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Specialty Chemicals market trends that influence the global Specialty Chemicals market

Detailed TOC of Specialty Chemicals Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Adhesives and Sealants – by Technology

5.1.1 Water-borne Adhesives

5.1.2 Solvent-borne Adhesives

5.1.3 Hot-melt Adhesives

5.1.4 Reactive Adhesives

5.1.5 Sealants

5.2 Catalysts – by Function

5.2.1 Chemical Synthesis Catalysts

5.2.2 Petroleum Refining Catalysts

5.2.3 Polymerization Catalysts

5.3 Construction Chemicals – by Application

5.3.1 Commercial

5.3.2 Industrial

5.3.3 Infrastructure

5.3.4 Residential

5.3.5 Public Space

5.4 Cosmetic Chemicals – by Application

5.4.1 Hair Care

5.4.2 Skin Care

5.4.3 Oral Care

5.4.4 Personal Hygiene

5.4.5 Other Applications

5.5 Dyes, Inks, and Pigments – by Type

5.5.1 Inks

5.5.2 Dyes

5.5.3 Organic Pigments

5.5.4 Inorganic Pigments

5.6 Electronic Chemicals – by Application

5.6.1 Semiconductors and Integrated Circuits

5.6.2 Printed Circuit Boards

5.7 Flavors & Fragrances – by Type

5.7.1 Flavors

5.7.2 Fragrances

5.8 Food Additives – by Type

5.8.1 Natural Additives

5.8.2 Synthetic Additives

5.9 Foundry Chemicals – by Application

5.9.1 Iron and Steel

5.9.2 Non-ferrous Metals

5.10 Industrial and Institutional Cleaners – by Application

5.10.1 General Purpose Cleaners

5.10.2 Floor Care Products

5.10.3 Ware-washing Detergents

5.10.4 Disinfectants and Sanitizers

5.10.5 Laundry Care Products

5.10.6 Vehicle Wash Products

5.10.7 Hand Cleansers

5.11 Lubricants and Oil Additives – by Product Type

5.11.1 Dispersants and Emulsifiers

5.11.2 Detergents

5.11.3 Oxidation Inhibitors

5.11.4 Extreme-pressure Additives and Anti-wear Additives

5.11.5 Viscosity Index Modifiers

5.11.6 Friction Modifiers

5.11.7 Corrosion Inhibitors

5.11.8 Other Product Types

5.12 Mining Chemicals – by Function

5.12.1 Flotation Chemicals

5.12.2 Extraction Chemicals

5.12.3 Grinding Aids

5.13 Oilfield Chemicals – by Chemical Type

5.13.1 Biocides

5.13.2 Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

5.13.3 Demulsifiers

5.13.4 Polymers

5.14 Paints and Coatings – by Application

5.14.1 Architectural

5.14.2 Automotive

5.14.3 Industrial

5.14.4 Wood

5.14.5 Other Applications

5.15 Plastic Additives – by Plastic Type

5.15.1 Polyethylene

5.15.2 Polystyrene

5.15.3 Polypropylene

5.15.4 Polyamide

5.15.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate

5.15.6 Polyvinyl Chloride

5.15.7 Polycarbonate

5.15.8 Other Plastic Types

5.16 Rubber Processing Chemicals – by Application

5.16.1 Tire

5.16.2 Non-tire

5.17 Specialty Polymers – by Type

5.17.1 Specialty Elastomers

5.17.2 Specialty Composites

5.17.3 Specialty Thermoplastics

5.17.4 Specialty Thermosets

5.18 Textile Chemicals – by Application

5.18.1 Apparels

5.18.2 Automotive Textiles

5.18.3 Geo-textiles

5.18.4 Home Furnishing

5.18.5 Industrial Textiles

5.18.6 Smart-textiles for Military and Defense

5.19 Water Treatment Chemicals – by Function

5.19.1 Flocculants

5.19.2 Coagulants

5.19.3 Biocides and Disinfectants

5.19.4 Defoamers and Defoaming Agents

5.19.5 pH Adjusters and Softeners

5.19.6 Odor Control Agents

5.19.7 Other Functions

5.20 Geography

5.20.1 Asia-Pacific

5.20.1.1 China

5.20.1.2 India

5.20.1.3 Japan

5.20.1.4 South Korea

5.20.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.20.2 North America

5.20.2.1 United States

5.20.2.2 Canada

5.20.2.3 Mexico

5.20.3

5.20.3.1 Germany

5.20.3.2 United Kingdom

5.20.3.3 France

5.20.3.4 Italy

5.20.3.5 Rest of

5.20.4 South America

5.20.4.1 Brazil

5.20.4.2 Argentina

5.20.4.3 Rest of South America

5.20.5 Middle East & Africa

5.20.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.20.5.2 South Africa

5.20.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 A. Schulman Inc.

6.4.3 Akzo Nobel NV

6.4.4 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.5 American Water Chemicals Inc.

6.4.6 Archroma

6.4.7 Ashland

6.4.8 Asian Paints

6.4.9 Baker Hughes Incorporated

6.4.10 BASF SE

6.4.11 Beckers Group

6.4.12 Berger Paints India Limited

6.4.13 BWA WATER ADDITIVES

6.4.14 BP PLC

6.4.15 Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

6.4.16 Chevron Corporation

6.4.17 China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

6.4.18 Clariant

6.4.19 ConocoPhillips Company

6.4.20 Covestro AG

6.4.21 Cytec Solvay Group

6.4.22 Dainichiseika Color and Chemicals Mfg Co. Ltd

6.4.23 Dow

6.4.24 DuPont

6.4.25 DuluxGroup Limited

6.4.26 Dura Coat Products Inc.

6.4.27 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.28 Ecolab

6.4.29 Emery Oleochemicals

6.4.30 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.31 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.32 Ferro Corporation

6.4.33 FMC Corporation

6.4.34 Formosa Plastics Group

6.4.35 FUCHS

6.4.36 GENERAL ELECTRIC

6.4.37 H.B. Fuller Company

6.4.38 Halliburton

6.4.39 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.40 Hexion

6.4.41 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.42 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

6.4.43 INEOS

6.4.44 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

6.4.45 Kurita Water Industries Ltd

6.4.46 LOreal

6.4.47 LANXESS

6.4.48 Lonza

6.4.49 Merck KGaA

6.4.50 NIPSEA GROUP

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

