Global Roofing Tiles Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview
Roofing Tiles market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Residential Construction to Witness Noticeable Growth
– The increasing middle-class population, coupled with their increasing disposable income, has facilitated the expansion in the middle-class housing segment, thereby, increasing the use of roofing tiles, during the forecast period.
– The usage of roofing tiles for residential applications can reduce the overall heat transfer into the attic space by almost 70%, as compared to an asphalt shingle roof. Roofing tiles are available for various types of residences, including single family homes, townhomes, condominiums, and apartment buildings. The installation of roofing tiles in residential applications is one of the most cost-effective choices, due to their long lifespan
– Despite the higher demand, there is still a significant undersupply to meet demand of housing, globally, presenting a major opportunity for investors and developers to embrace alternative methods of construction and new partnerships, to bring forward development. Working in full compliance with all relevant building standards and regulations, the companies servicing roofing tiles are providing robust housing models to the consumers.
– The highest growth is expected to be registered in the Asia-Pacific region, due to the expanding housing construction market in China and India. The Asia-Pacific has the largest low-cost housing construction segment, which is led by China, India, and various Southeast Asian countries. In India, the government initiated project ‘Housing for All by 2022’, which is expected to immensely drive the residential construction segment in the country.
– In South America, Brazil is suffering a volatile economy, which has reduced activities in the residential construction industry. However, the Brazilian house builder, MRV, has predicted a growth, despite recession.
– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, expected to increase the market for roofing tiles during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global roofing tiles market in 2018. With growing investments into the residential and commercial construction in the countries, such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, the market for roofing tiles is expected to increase in the coming years.
– China currently has numerous airport construction projects, which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.
– In India, the government’s investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.
– In Indonesia, the government planned to invest in construction sector about USD 450 billion by 2021, which is expected to drive the residential construction in the country.
– Hence, all such investments and planned projects in various countries are driving the construction activities in the region.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Roofing Tiles market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Roofing Tiles market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Roofing Tiles market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Roofing Tiles ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Roofing Tiles market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Roofing Tiles space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Roofing Tiles market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Roofing Tiles Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Roofing Tiles Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Roofing Tiles market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Roofing Tiles market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Roofing Tiles market trends that influence the global Roofing Tiles market
Detailed TOC of Roofing Tiles Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Construction Sector in Asia-Pacific
4.1.2 Growing Favourable Government Policies for Green Buildings
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Raw Materials
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Regulatory Policies
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Clay
5.1.2 Concrete
5.1.3 Others
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Residential
5.2.2 Non-residential
5.2.2.1 Commercial
5.2.2.2 Infrastructure
5.2.2.3 Industrial
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Spain
5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation
6.4.2 Boral Limited
6.4.3 Brava Roof Tile
6.4.4 Crown Roof Tiles
6.4.5 Eagle Roofing
6.4.6 Ecostar LLC
6.4.7 Entegra Roof Tile
6.4.8 Etex
6.4.9 Hongbo Roof Tiles
6.4.10 IKO Industries Ltd
6.4.11 Ludowici Roof Tiles
6.4.12 Marley Eternit Limited
6.4.13 Mca Clay Roof Tile
6.4.14 Monier (BMI Group)
6.4.15 Red Land Tiles
6.4.16 Ross Roof Group
6.4.17 Shandong Fangxing Roofing
6.4.18 Standard Industries Inc.
6.4.19 Trevis Perkins
6.4.20 Wienerberger AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Development of Solar Roof Tiles
