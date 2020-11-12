Global Roofing Tiles Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Roofing Tiles Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Roofing Tiles market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Residential Construction to Witness Noticeable Growth

– The increasing middle-class population, coupled with their increasing disposable income, has facilitated the expansion in the middle-class housing segment, thereby, increasing the use of roofing tiles, during the forecast period.

– The usage of roofing tiles for residential applications can reduce the overall heat transfer into the attic space by almost 70%, as compared to an asphalt shingle roof. Roofing tiles are available for various types of residences, including single family homes, townhomes, condominiums, and apartment buildings. The installation of roofing tiles in residential applications is one of the most cost-effective choices, due to their long lifespan

– Despite the higher demand, there is still a significant undersupply to meet demand of housing, globally, presenting a major opportunity for investors and developers to embrace alternative methods of construction and new partnerships, to bring forward development. Working in full compliance with all relevant building standards and regulations, the companies servicing roofing tiles are providing robust housing models to the consumers.

– The highest growth is expected to be registered in the Asia-Pacific region, due to the expanding housing construction market in China and India. The Asia-Pacific has the largest low-cost housing construction segment, which is led by China, India, and various Southeast Asian countries. In India, the government initiated project ‘Housing for All by 2022’, which is expected to immensely drive the residential construction segment in the country.

– In South America, Brazil is suffering a volatile economy, which has reduced activities in the residential construction industry. However, the Brazilian house builder, MRV, has predicted a growth, despite recession.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, expected to increase the market for roofing tiles during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global roofing tiles market in 2018. With growing investments into the residential and commercial construction in the countries, such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, the market for roofing tiles is expected to increase in the coming years.

– China currently has numerous airport construction projects, which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.

– In India, the government’s investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.

– In Indonesia, the government planned to invest in construction sector about USD 450 billion by 2021, which is expected to drive the residential construction in the country.

– Hence, all such investments and planned projects in various countries are driving the construction activities in the region.

Market Overview:

The market for roofing tiles is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand from the construction sector in Asia-Pacific, and growing favourable government policies for green buildings. On the flipside, the high cost of raw materials is expected to hinder the growth of the studied market.

– Concrete roofing tiles segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period with robust growth of construction activities across the globe.

– Development of solar roof tiles is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the roofing tiles market across the globe with robust growth in construction activities in countries such as India, China, Philippines, and Indonesia. < Key Manufacturers Like

