Global Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive Market 2020 Outlook to 2024: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development
Key Market Trends:
Key Market Trends:
Paper, Board & Packaging Segment – A Huge Market Potential
– An extremely high proportion of industrial products are sold in packages, either due to stability requirements for storage and transport or for aesthetic reasons. Most packaging materials presently used are different materials laminated together, which require the use of adhesives.
– PU hot-melt adhesives are an excellent solution for carton closing, sealing, and pallet stabilization for food, beverages, and other consumer and industrial products.
– PU hot-melt offers stronger adhesion, and cures better than traditional hot-melts, making it a prudent choice in the growing industrial packaging industry.
– In addition, these adhesives are also available in clear versions, making it easy to hide any glue lines, to give an appearance of continuity in the material. The high visibility makes clear box and folding carton packaging more attractive to consumers.
– PU hot-melt adhesives can bond small cartons to heavy wrap-around cases. The adhesive is perfect for packaging in various industries, such as:
– Perfumes, cosmetics, and beauty products are customarily packaged in transparent cases. PU hot-melt adhesives are used to seal those packages, which ensures a clear application and helps in dispensing a perfect end-product.
– Most of the demand for packaging is from the food and beverage industry. On the other hand, healthcare products are the largest users of folding cartons. These end-user segments are likely to boost the demand for PU hot-melt adhesives in the coming years.
– The APAC region is expected to account for the largest share in the use of PU hot-melt adhesives for the packaging industry. China leads the market for folding cartons, owing to its high purchasing power, combined with rapidly growing consumption, which is likely to fuel the PU hot-melt adhesives industry.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Asia-Pacific is also projected to register highest growth during the forecast period, driven by strong growth of end-user industries, such as packaging, electronics, and automotive, through different countries, such as, China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.
– China dominated the market for polyurethane hot-melt adhesives in the region, followed by Japan and South Korea. However, the countries, such as India and South Korea are expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.
– Indian government has been taking initiatives to attract FDI’s in the manufacturing sector, to make India a manufacturing hub. In this regards, the country has been witnessing investments into end-user industries, such as automotive, electronics, textile, healthcare, etc.
– Besides, ASEAN countries, like Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Malaysia, are also witnessing numerous investment opportunities. With growth in income, and rising population, the demand for electronic products, vehicles, etc. has been increasing. With this, investments and production in such industries have also been witnessing growth, which is further expected to create demand for polyurethane hot-melt adhesives market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive market trends that influence the global Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive market
Detailed TOC of Polyurethane (PU) Hot-melt Adhesive Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Applications in a Wide Range of Industries
4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Asia-Pacific Packaging and Electronics Industry
4.1.3 Rising Environmental Awareness
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Volatility in Availability and Price of Raw Materials
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Non-Reactive
5.1.2 Reactive
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Paper, Board, and Packaging
5.2.2 Healthcare
5.2.3 Automotive
5.2.4 Furniture (Woodworking)
5.2.5 Footwear
5.2.6 Textiles
5.2.7 Electrical and Electronics
5.2.8 Bookbinding
5.2.9 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M Company
6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)
6.4.3 BASF SE
6.4.4 Mapei SpA
6.4.5 Collano Adhesives AG
6.4.6 Covestro AG
6.4.7 Delo Industrial Adhesives
6.4.8 DIC Corporation
6.4.9 Sika AG
6.4.10 H.B. Fuller
6.4.11 Henkel AG & CO. KGaA
6.4.12 Jowat SE
6.4.13 DowDuPont
6.4.14 Franklin International, Inc.
6.4.15 Huntsman Corporation
6.4.16 Pidilite Industries Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Rising Demand for Bio-based PU hot melt adhesives
7.2 Other Opportunities
