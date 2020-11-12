Global Leather Chemicals Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024

“Leather Chemicals Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Leather Chemicals market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Textile Industry to Witness the Higher Potential Growth

– Leather chemicals are generally applied on skins, to prevent the deterioration caused by microorganisms, as well as for improving the texture of leather, by making leather suitable for further applications.

– Leather is used for various applications, such as clothing and fashion in the textile and footwear industries, in interiors for the automotive industry, etc.

– The application of leather in the textile industry has currently been on the rise, owing to the changing preferences toward fashion-oriented generation.

– The world population is increasing annually, leading to rise in the textile industry. The global population is anticipated to reach 8.1 billion by 2025, which is impacting the growth of the textiles market. China is the world’s leading producer and exporter of both raw textiles and garments.

– According to IBEF, Indian textiles industry is expected to reach USD 250 billion by 2019. India’s textiles industry contributed 15% to the export earnings of India, during 2017-2018, and is estimated to rise further in the upcoming years.

– Moreover, according to the National Council of Textile Organizations in the United States, the value of shipments for US textiles and apparel was estimated at around USD 77.9 billion in 2017, and US exporters of fiber, textiles, and apparel production were USD 28.6 billion in the same year. This is expected to rise further in the upcoming years.

– Such factors are expected to drive the market for leather chemicals in the textile industry, through the forecast period.

In Asia-Pacific region, India to dominate the Market

– India is expected to become a leader in the automotive industry by 2030, according to IBEF, providing opportunities for electric and commercial vehicles. The rise in demand is due to an increase in middle-class income and the growth in young population.

– The production of total vehicles in India has been increased by 8%, from 4,792,231 million units, in 2017, to 5,174645 million units, in 2018. The Indian automotive industry became the fourth largest in the world, with sales increasing by 8% on a year-to-year basis, to reach 5.17 million units in 2018.

– According to IBEF, the Indian textile industry is expected to reach USD 230 billion by 2020. Huge initiatives are being undertaken by the Government of India, as the textile industry is witnessing a growth in the country.

– Additionally, according to the Indian footwear industry report, the footwear production is crossing approximately 22 billion pairs, annually, accounting for around 9.6% of the contribution to the global footwear output. India is the world’s third-largest footwear consumer, followed by China and the United States. About 90% of the footwear produced in India is consumed by the domestic market and the rest is exported by the country.

– The aforementioned factors are expected to drive the market growth for leather chemicals in the country.

Market Overview:

The market for leather chemicals is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period 2019-2024. These chemicals are generally applied to hides or skins to prevent the deterioration caused by the micro-organisms, as well as to improve the texture of leather, thus, making them fit for several applications. The market is driven by its increasing demand from the automotive industry, owing to its increasing usage in automotive upholstery.

– Increasing demand for automotive upholstery and growing footwear & textile industries in Asia-Pacific are augmenting the growth of the market.

– Growing environmental concerns and stringent regulations and high operational cost are likely to hinder the market’s growth.

