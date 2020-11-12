Global Industrial Valves Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview
“Industrial Valves Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Industrial Valves market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from Power Industry
In the power industry, valves are used for various applications, such as boiler startups, feed pump recirculation, steam conditioning, and turbine bypass.
For instance, valves in the condensate system are used to control and regulate the additional flow required for a fluid recirculation condensate pump. Furthermore, valves are also used to control the deaerator level for the feedwater heater.
For the food water system in the power industry, valves are used for boiler feed pump recirculation and the valve plays a key role in this scenario, as it should be operated in on-off and modulating service.
Additionally, in mainstream systems, the valves are used for superheaters, turbine bypass, superheater bypass, etc. A modulating valve is used for controlling pressure.
As of December 2017, 61 nuclear power plants, with 99 nuclear reactors were operating commercially in the United States. The government is planning for a number of new reactor installations, in order to increase nuclear-based power generation. Hence, the country is expected to witness four new units, which are expected to come online by 2021.
Additionally, the government’s focus on increasing the capacity additions of power plants across the country is the factor that is boosting the demand for cooling water treatment chemicals. Such aforementioned factors are boosting the demand for valves in the power industry.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2017. With growing oil and gas industrial activities and the increasing need for water treatment in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of industrial valves is increasing in the region. The consumption of industrial valves is high in oil and gas, and downstream production has increased in the country. This is further increasing the production capacities of petrochemicals, thus augmenting the consumption of industrial valves in the country. Chemical plants are another prominent end-user industry in China. Many major companies in the market have their chemical plants in China. These companies increased their production capacities, in order to increase the consumption of industrial valves. The other major industry in the country is the water treatment facility, which is used in different industries. The growing fuel demand is augmenting the demand to increase the refining capacity, due to increased sales of passenger cars, replacement of LPG as a cooking fuel, increasing urbanization, along with the demand for infrastructure and consumer goods. The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for industrial valves consumption in the region during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Industrial Valves market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Industrial Valves market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Industrial Valves market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Industrial Valves market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Industrial Valves market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Industrial Valves ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Industrial Valves market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Industrial Valves space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Industrial Valves market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Industrial Valves Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Industrial Valves Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Industrial Valves market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Industrial Valves market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Industrial Valves market trends that influence the global Industrial Valves market
