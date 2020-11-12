Global Hot-melt Adhesives Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2024; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Hot-melt Adhesives market” and its expanding nature. The Hot-melt Adhesives market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Hot-melt Adhesives market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Hot-melt Adhesives market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Hot-melt Adhesives market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Hot-melt Adhesives Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Hot-melt Adhesives market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Hot-melt Adhesives Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Hot-melt Adhesives market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Hot-melt Adhesives market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Hot-melt Adhesives market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Hot-melt Adhesives market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Hot-melt Adhesives market players

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Paper, Board and Packaging Industry

An extremely high proportion of all industrial products are sold in packaging – either due to stability requirements for storage and transport or for aesthetic reasons. Hot-melt adhesives are mainstream adhesives in the paper, board, and packaging industry. They are most widely used for carton closing, sealing, and pallet stabilization.

Applications of hot-melt adhesives range from corrugated box construction and lamination of printed sheets, to packaging materials used for all types of consumer products and the production of large industrial tubes and cores.

Although normal envelopes and paper bags consist of just a single layer of material, most packaging materials used nowadays are of different materials laminated together.

The most crucial market for hot-melt adhesives has been packaging. The production of tapes and labels has been experiencing immense growth. The improvement in living standards and higher incomes, especially in developing countries, have increased the demand for a broad range of products, all of which require packaging. Moreover, the growing market for e-commerce and online purchasing is providing huge support and opportunities to the hot-melt adhesives market.

Hot-melt adhesives are an excellent solution for carton closing, sealing, and pallet stabilization for food, beverages, and other consumer and industrial products. PUR hot-melts offer stronger adhesion and cure better than traditional hot-melts, which make it a prudent choice in the growing industrial packaging industry.

In addition, these adhesives are also available in clear versions, making it easy to hide any glue lines, to give an appearance of continuity in the material. The high visibility makes the clear box and folding carton packaging more attractive to consumers.

These adhesives can bond small cartons to heavy wrap-around cases. The adhesive is perfect for packaging in various industries. Perfumes, cosmetics, and beauty products are customarily packaged in transparent cases. PU hot-melt adhesives are used to seal packages, in order to ensure a clear application, and help in dispensing a perfect end product.

The food packaging industry is improving while coinciding with environmental protection measures, and high-speed and fully-automated equipment. The PUR hot-melt sealing process is expected to gradually replace conventional bundled packaging and tape packaging, owing to its excellent binding force, good quality, and beautiful appearance.

Most of the demand for packaging is from the food and beverage industry. On the other hand, healthcare products are the largest users of folding cartons. These end-user segments are likely to boost the demand for PU hot-melt adhesives in the coming years.

Some of the major manufacturing companies for packaging applications of hot-melt adhesives include 3M, Arkema, Henkel, Avery Dennison Corporation, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd, DowDuPont Inc., etc.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2017. With growing packaging and healthcare industries in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, the consumption of hot-melt adhesives is increasing in the region. In 2017, the annual GDP growth rate in China grew from 6.7%, to reach 6.9%. The GDP is further expected to record similar growth in 2018 and in the years to come. The demand for hot-melt adhesives from the automotive sector is growing at a high rate. China is by far the largest automotive manufacturer in the world, since 2009, with the current share of production at over 29%. In 2017, the Chinese automotive industry recorded a growth of 3.19% and reached a total of 29,015,434 units. Globally, China has the largest defense spending in the world, after the United States. The country is planning to boost its military spending by more than 8% in 2019, with the aim to further advance its armed forces. The defense expenditure in China was over USD 174.5 billion in 2018. Such positive growth in the defense budget is likely to increase the usage of hot-melt adhesives in the defense industry, throughout the forecast period. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, AICA ASIA Pacific Holding Pte Ltd, Paramelt BV, Jowat AG, and Sika AG are some of the major hot-melt adhesive manufacturers in the country. Healthcare has become one of India’s largest sectors, in terms of revenue and employment. The industry is growing at a rapid pace, owing to increasing expenditure by both the government and private players. The increase in the number of tourists arriving in the country to seek medical facilities has boosted the healthcare sector. This has increased the demand for hot-melt adhesives in the country from the sector. The demand is expected to further increase from this sector during the forecast period. The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for hot-melt adhesives consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Study objectives of Hot-melt Adhesives Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Hot-melt Adhesives market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Hot-melt Adhesives market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Hot-melt Adhesives market trends that influence the global Hot-melt Adhesives market

Detailed TOC of Hot-melt Adhesives Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Automotive and Packaging Industries in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Rising Environmental Concerns Regarding Solvent-borne Adhesives

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatility in the Availability and Price of Raw Materials, Forcing Internal Substitutions

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane

5.1.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

5.1.3 Styrenic-butadiene Copolymers

5.1.4 Polyolefins

5.1.5 Polyamide

5.1.6 Other Resin Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Building and Construction

5.2.2 Paper, Board, and Packaging

5.2.3 Woodworking and Joinery

5.2.4 Transportation

5.2.5 Footwear and Leather

5.2.6 Healthcare (including Hygiene Products)

5.2.7 Electronics

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 US

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 UK

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Alfa International Corporation

6.4.3 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.4 Ashland Inc.

6.4.5 Avery Dennison Corp.

6.4.6 Sika AG

6.4.7 DowDuPont

6.4.8 Dymax

6.4.9 AICA ASIA Pacific Holding Pte Ltd

6.4.10 HB Fuller Co.

6.4.11 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.12 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.13 Yokohama Industries Americas Inc.

6.4.14 Huntsman Corporation

6.4.15 Jowat SE

6.4.16 Mactac

6.4.17 Mapei SpA

6.4.18 Paramelt BV

6.4.19 Pidilite Industries Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Adoption of Bio-based Hot-melt Adhesives

7.2 Innovative Product Developments to Gain Competitive Edge

