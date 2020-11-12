Global Green Building Materials Market 2020 Outlook to 2024: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

“Green Building Materials Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Green Building Materials market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244139

Key Market Trends:

Residential Segment to Witness Strong Growth

– Green building construction in the residential sector is increasing due to the rising number of building regulations & policies mandating energy-efficient structures. This has created a market for environment-friendly and energy conserving materials used in residential construction.

– With the growing public awareness, rising income levels, the use of green building materials, and growing trend of energy-efficient structures in high-rise residential buildings and townships are likely to further boost the demand for green building materials in the coming years.

– In the Asia-Pacific region, countries such as China and India, have already been facing environment pollution-related problems, which has grasped the attention of governments to take initiative in this regards. Moreover, power shortage problems in developing nations like India, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and others, is likely to promote the concept of green building construction to promote daylight harvesting.

– On the other hand, the green building construction sector in North America and is already widely popular. Thus, growing renovation projects in North America, and recovering construction industry in are likely to further increase the consumption of green building materials over the forecast period (2019-2024).

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. The construction sector has been witnessing growth in the region due to increased demand for houses, and rise in renovation projects.

– Various government efforts and regulation mandates, such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), Green Building Certification, subsidies for green housing projects, etc., have been driving the construction of green buildings in the region.

– witnessed noticeable investment for residential construction in 2018, and the trend is expected to remain the same in the near future.

– Similarly in Canada, Toronto and Vancouver have become hotspot for construction, propelled by a hot real estate market. Developers have been looking forward for good returns on investment in the country, particularly with high-density residential projects.

– Mexico has also been witnessing high housing demand, for which the country is attracting noticeable investment into construction.

– For instance, in January 2019, IDB Invest, a private sector institution of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group, granted a local currency financing program for MXN 150 million (Mexican pesos) to the Mexican company Procsa, in order to finance for land acquisition, development and commercialization of housing for low & middle income families in the country.

– Hence, such favorable trends in North America construction industry is expected to continue driving the demand for green building materials market over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The market for green building materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are growing demand for low-emission buildings, increasing demand for insulation, and favorable government policies for green buildings. On the flipside, high capital investment compared to conventional buildings, and lack of awareness among consumers are likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.

– The exterior finishes segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period with the growing demand for smart lighting, solar products, building systems, and HVAC systems.

– The declining cost of green buildings over time and increasing awareness about recycled construction are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– North America dominated the market across the globe with government efforts & regulations to mandate the usage of green building materials, and greater awareness among the population.< Key Manufacturers Like

Alumasc Group PLC

BASF SE

Bauder Ltd

Binderholz GmbH

CertainTeed Corporation (Saint

Gobain)

Chengdu Onekin Green Building Materials Co.,Ltd

DowDuPont

Forbo International SA

GreenFiber LLC

Interface Inc.

Kingspan Group

LafargeHolcim

Novagard Solutions Inc.

Owens Corning

PPG Industries Inc.

RedBuilt, LLC

Reward Wall Systems Inc. (Fox Blocks)

Sika AG

Soben International Eco Ltd

Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation