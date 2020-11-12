Global Green Building Materials Market 2020 Outlook to 2024: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development
"Green Building Materials Market" report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more.
Key Market Trends:
Residential Segment to Witness Strong Growth
– Green building construction in the residential sector is increasing due to the rising number of building regulations & policies mandating energy-efficient structures. This has created a market for environment-friendly and energy conserving materials used in residential construction.
– With the growing public awareness, rising income levels, the use of green building materials, and growing trend of energy-efficient structures in high-rise residential buildings and townships are likely to further boost the demand for green building materials in the coming years.
– In the Asia-Pacific region, countries such as China and India, have already been facing environment pollution-related problems, which has grasped the attention of governments to take initiative in this regards. Moreover, power shortage problems in developing nations like India, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and others, is likely to promote the concept of green building construction to promote daylight harvesting.
– On the other hand, the green building construction sector in North America and is already widely popular. Thus, growing renovation projects in North America, and recovering construction industry in are likely to further increase the consumption of green building materials over the forecast period (2019-2024).
North America Region to Dominate the Market
– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. The construction sector has been witnessing growth in the region due to increased demand for houses, and rise in renovation projects.
– Various government efforts and regulation mandates, such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), Green Building Certification, subsidies for green housing projects, etc., have been driving the construction of green buildings in the region.
– witnessed noticeable investment for residential construction in 2018, and the trend is expected to remain the same in the near future.
– Similarly in Canada, Toronto and Vancouver have become hotspot for construction, propelled by a hot real estate market. Developers have been looking forward for good returns on investment in the country, particularly with high-density residential projects.
– Mexico has also been witnessing high housing demand, for which the country is attracting noticeable investment into construction.
– For instance, in January 2019, IDB Invest, a private sector institution of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group, granted a local currency financing program for MXN 150 million (Mexican pesos) to the Mexican company Procsa, in order to finance for land acquisition, development and commercialization of housing for low & middle income families in the country.
– Hence, such favorable trends in North America construction industry is expected to continue driving the demand for green building materials market over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Green Building Materials market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Green Building Materials market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Green Building Materials market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Green Building Materials ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Green Building Materials market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Green Building Materials space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Green Building Materials market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Green Building Materials Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Green Building Materials Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Green Building Materials market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Green Building Materials market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Green Building Materials market trends that influence the global Green Building Materials market
Detailed TOC of Green Building Materials Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand for Low-emission Buildings
4.1.2 Favorable Government Policies for Green Buildings
4.1.3 Growing Demand for Insulation
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Capital Investment Compared to Conventional Buildings
4.2.2 Lack of Awareness Among Consumers
4.2.3 Potential Risk of Indoor Air Pollution in Green Buildings
4.2.4 Other Restraints, such as Lack of Availability of these Materials, High Shipment Costs, etc.
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Exterior Finishes
5.1.1.1 Roofing
5.1.1.2 Siding
5.1.1.3 Windows
5.1.1.4 Doors
5.1.2 Interior Finishes
5.1.2.1 Insulation
5.1.2.2 Flooring
5.1.3 Building Systems
5.1.4 Solar Products
5.1.5 Others
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Residential
5.2.2 Commercial
5.2.3 Institutional
5.2.4 Industrial
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alumasc Group PLC
6.4.2 BASF SE
6.4.3 Bauder Ltd
6.4.4 Binderholz GmbH
6.4.5 CertainTeed Corporation (Saint-Gobain)
6.4.6 Chengdu Onekin Green Building Materials Co.,Ltd
6.4.7 DowDuPont
6.4.8 Forbo International SA
6.4.9 GreenFiber LLC
6.4.10 Interface Inc.
6.4.11 Kingspan Group
6.4.12 LafargeHolcim
6.4.13 Novagard Solutions Inc.
6.4.14 Owens Corning
6.4.15 PPG Industries Inc.
6.4.16 RedBuilt, LLC
6.4.17 Reward Wall Systems Inc. (Fox Blocks)
6.4.18 Sika AG
6.4.19 Soben International Eco Ltd
6.4.20 Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation
6.4.21 ZinCo
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Declining Cost of Green Buildings Over Time
7.2 Increasing Awareness about Recycled Construction
