Global Electrocoating (E-coat) Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Electrocoating (E-coat) market” and its expanding nature. The Electrocoating (E-coat) market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Electrocoating (E-coat) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Electrocoating (E-coat) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Electrocoating (E-coat) market have also been involved in the study.

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245170

TOC of Electrocoating (E-coat) Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Electrocoating (E-coat) market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Electrocoating (E-coat) Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Electrocoating (E-coat) market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Electrocoating (E-coat) market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Electrocoating (E-coat) market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Electrocoating (E-coat) market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Electrocoating (E-coat) market players

Key Market Trends:

Cathodic Segment to Witness Strong Growth

– Cathodic type e-coat offers high chemical & corrosion resistance and is mostly used in the automotive and appliance industries. These type of coatings are generally preferred for the complex ware packages or parts with cavities or hidden portions that require coating.

– Their availability in a wide range of color and gloss, make them an ideal choice for exterior one-coat final finishes.

– Cathodic epoxy is the traditional type of electrocoating used to provide corrosion resistance. Cathodic epoxy e-coating is extensively used in the automotive industry as it provides resistance to humidity and cyclic corrosion. Most of the automakers employ this e-coating for under the hood applications, and as a prime coat.

– Similarly, cathodic acrylic e-coat is used in applications where both UV durability and corrosion protection on ferrous substrates (steel) are required. Cathodic acrylic electrocoating materials lend themselves to topcoat applications because of their very good resistance to the ultraviolet rays from sunlight.

– Acrylic cathodic coat type is used as a one-coat finish for agricultural implements, garden equipment, appliances, and exterior HVAC, as only one coat of acrylic cathodic e-coat is enough for providing protection against UV rays and corrosion.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Some of the major factors driving the demand for the e-coating market in the Asia-Pacific region are: increasing automotive production, growing adoption of modern agricultural equipment by the farmers, and growing industrial sector.

– China continues to be the world’s largest automotive producer. However, in 2018, the country witnessed about 4.16% decline in the production of vehicles. Automotive sales also declined by about 6% to reach a total of 22.7 million units in 2018. The performance of the automotive industry was affected by the economic shifts and China’s trade war with the United States.

– However, China is majorly focusing on increasing the production and sale of electric vehicles in the country. To achieve this, the country has planned to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 2 million a year by 2020, and 7 million a year by 2025. The target, if achieved will increase the share of electric vehicles to 20% of total new car production for China by 2025, which is likely to increase the demand for e-coat in the coming years.

– India has been witnessing huge investments in the automotive industry, which are further expected to increase production in the country. For instance, in 2018, Hyundai planned investment of USD 1 billion in India by 2020. SAIC Motor has also announced its decision to invest USD 500 million in India by 2020.

– Hence, all such favorable trends and investments are expected to drive the demand for the e-coat market over the forecast period.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245170

Study objectives of Electrocoating (E-coat) Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Electrocoating (E-coat) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Electrocoating (E-coat) market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Electrocoating (E-coat) market trends that influence the global Electrocoating (E-coat) market

Detailed TOC of Electrocoating (E-coat) Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Growing Environmental Regulations in Developing Countries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Initial Capital Investment

4.2.2 Performance Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Cathodic

5.1.2 Anodic

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 Epoxy Coating Technology

5.2.2 Acrylic Coating Technology

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Passenger Cars

5.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.3.3 Automotive Parts & Accessories

5.3.4 Heavy Duty Equipment

5.3.5 Appliances

5.3.6 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Axalta Coating Systems

6.4.2 B.L DOWNEY Company LLC

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Burkard Industries

6.4.5 Dymax Corporation

6.4.6 Electro coatings Inc.

6.4.7 Greenkote

6.4.8 H.E. Orr Company

6.4.9 Hawking Electrotechnology Limited

6.4.10 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.11 Lippert components, Inc.

6.4.12 PPG Industries, Inc.

6.4.13 The Sherwin-Williams Company

6.4.14 Valmont Industries, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Active Technological Advancements by Key Players

7.2 Growing Agricultural Equipment Industry

7.3 Evolving Prospects from Marine and Mid-Stream Sector

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

Global Coal Tar Pitch Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2024

Global Herbal Extracts Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024

Automotive Air Suspension Market Size, Share and Development Analysis 2020 Growth by Revenue and CAGR, Segmentation Analysis, Recent Trends Forecast by 2024 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Steel Fiber for Concrete Market 2020 Scope, Market Classification, Research Objectives Forecasts 2024

Global Proline Market 2020|Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2025

Tungsten Wires Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2025 Research Report

Plate & Frame Heat Exchangers Market Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2025

Global Cupric and Cuprous Chloride Market 2020: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2026

COVID-19’s impact to Global Courier Express and Parcel market Report 2020, Forecast to 2025

Oxetane Resins Market Research 2020-2026: Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types and Application

Metal Pallet Pooling Market 2020 Research Analysis by Product Overview and Scope and Suppression Systems Forecasts 2024

Female Private Cleaning Lotions Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026