Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview
“Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Packaging Segmented Expected to Dominate the Market
– The packaging industry is one of the largest consumers of bio-PLA. Packaging accounted for over 50% of the global bio-PLA market, in 2018, in terms of revenue.
– The restaurant chains and food processing industries are increasingly adopting biodegradable materials for food packaging.
– Consumer awareness is also rising and rapidly evolving, in terms of food safety, as some plastics are proven carcinogens.
– The demand for bio-PLA in the packaging industry is increasing at a rapid pace in the an and North American regions.
– The increasing intervention of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and related organizations, in terms of food safety, is promoting the usage of bio-degradable and food grade plastics for beverage and snack consumption.
– The growth in the packaging industry in the developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, is expected to increase over the forecast period, due to the improving food packaging standards of various food and safety organizations in these regions.
China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific
– The rapid growth of the consumption of bio-polylactic acid in China has been majorly driven by ample developments in the packaging and medical sectors, which are being supported by the growing economy.
– The packaging industry in the country has shown a continuous rise, despite a decline in the pace of growth. The continuous rise in this industry is due to the demand for FMCG goods. Additionally, an increase in demand for eco-friendly packaging has benefitted the packaging sector in China.
– Additionally, China has large potential to grow at a faster rate in the e-commerce packaging market, as internet use in the country continues to expand at a rapid rate.
– Moreover, the demand for ready-to-cook products from the food and beverage industry is supporting the growth of high-quality packaging in the country.
– The demand for bio-polylactic acid is expected to increase in the country, during the forecast period.
– Furthermore, countries such as India and Japan have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for Bio-PLA market over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market trends that influence the global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market
Detailed TOC of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Favorable Government Policies Promoting Bio-plastics
4.1.2 Demand for Bio-plastic Packaging
4.1.3 Growing Demand for Cellulose Derived Fibers in Textile Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Price Competitiveness and Availability of Cheaper Alternatives
4.2.2 Difficulty in Disposal of Bio-PLA
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Technological Snapshot
4.5.1 PLA Production Process
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Raw Material
5.1.1 Corn
5.1.2 Cassava
5.1.3 Sugarcane and Sugar Beet
5.1.4 Other Raw Materials
5.2 Form
5.2.1 Fiber
5.2.2 Films and Sheets
5.2.3 Coatings
5.2.4 Other Forms
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Packaging
5.3.2 Automotive
5.3.3 Medical
5.3.4 Electronics
5.3.5 Agriculture
5.3.6 Textile
5.3.7 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.2.4 Rest of North America
5.4.3
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Spain
5.4.3.6 Rest of
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BASF SE
6.4.2 Bayer AG
6.4.3 Corbian NV
6.4.4 Danimer Scientific
6.4.5 DowDuPont
6.4.6 Eastman Chemicals
6.4.7 Futerro
6.4.8 Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology
6.4.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
6.4.10 Natureworks
6.4.11 Sulzer AG
6.4.12 Synbra Technology BV
6.4.13 Teijin Ltd
6.4.14 Wei Mon Industry Co. Ltd
6.4.15 Weforyou GmbH
6.4.16 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Production of Genetically Modified Corn
7.2 Growing Usage of Bio-PLA In 3D Printing
