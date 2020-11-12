Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245413

Key Market Trends:

Packaging Segmented Expected to Dominate the Market

– The packaging industry is one of the largest consumers of bio-PLA. Packaging accounted for over 50% of the global bio-PLA market, in 2018, in terms of revenue.

– The restaurant chains and food processing industries are increasingly adopting biodegradable materials for food packaging.

– Consumer awareness is also rising and rapidly evolving, in terms of food safety, as some plastics are proven carcinogens.

– The demand for bio-PLA in the packaging industry is increasing at a rapid pace in the an and North American regions.

– The increasing intervention of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and related organizations, in terms of food safety, is promoting the usage of bio-degradable and food grade plastics for beverage and snack consumption.

– The growth in the packaging industry in the developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, is expected to increase over the forecast period, due to the improving food packaging standards of various food and safety organizations in these regions.

China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific

– The rapid growth of the consumption of bio-polylactic acid in China has been majorly driven by ample developments in the packaging and medical sectors, which are being supported by the growing economy.

– The packaging industry in the country has shown a continuous rise, despite a decline in the pace of growth. The continuous rise in this industry is due to the demand for FMCG goods. Additionally, an increase in demand for eco-friendly packaging has benefitted the packaging sector in China.

– Additionally, China has large potential to grow at a faster rate in the e-commerce packaging market, as internet use in the country continues to expand at a rapid rate.

– Moreover, the demand for ready-to-cook products from the food and beverage industry is supporting the growth of high-quality packaging in the country.

– The demand for bio-polylactic acid is expected to increase in the country, during the forecast period.

– Furthermore, countries such as India and Japan have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for Bio-PLA market over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The market for bio-polylactic acid is expected to register a CAGR of ~20.49% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are favorable government policies promoting bio-plastics and the growing demand for cellulose-derived fibers in the textile industry. Price competitiveness and availability of cheaper alternatives are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The packaging industry dominated the market in 2018 and is also expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to its usage in fruit and vegetable packaging in the supermarkets, for bread bags and bakery boxes, bottles, envelopes and display carton windows, and shopping or carrier bags, among others.

– The growing production of genetically modified corn and the growing usage of bio-PLA in 3D printing are likely to act as opportunities in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and Japan.< Key Manufacturers Like

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Corbian NV

Danimer Scientific

DowDuPont

Eastman Chemicals

Futerro

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Natureworks

Sulzer AG

Synbra Technology BV

Teijin Ltd

Wei Mon Industry Co. Ltd

Weforyou GmbH