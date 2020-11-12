Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2024; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

“Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Bio-based Platform Chemicals market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Bio-Glycerol Segment to Witness Strong Growth

– Bio-glycerol is a major by-product during the production of bio-diesel through transesterification of triglycerides (fats & vegetable oil feedstocks) with methanol.

– For each triglyceride mole conversion during the biodiesel production process, an equimolar quantity of glycerol is produced, i.e. with a production of 100 kilograms of biodiesel, about 10 kilograms of crude glycerol is produced.

– Bio-based glycerol is comparatively economical and is used as a feedstock in various products, like butanol, 1,3-propanediol, 2,3-butanediol, citric acid, and poly (hydroxyalkanoates).

– Bio-glycerol is widely used in various end-user industries, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, resins, detergents, plastics, and tobacco.

– The demand for bio-glycerol is mainly driven due to the growing demand in countries, like China, India, Indonesia, United States, and Saudi Arabia.

– In addition to the largest market share, bio-glycerol is also expected to be the fastest growing product segment during the forecast period.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018 and is likely to continue holding largest share during the forecast period, owing to government regulations promoting the use of bio-based products, and continuous research & innovations in the field of technological modification.

– Moreover, stringent regulations related to petroleum-based platform chemicals, and depletion of fossil fuel reserves further provides growth opportunity for the bio-based platform chemicals market in the region.

– In addition, end-user industries, such as food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and fertilizer industries in the country are strictly regulated in order to avoid negative effects on the health of citizens. In this regards, these industries are more likely to shift to bio-based raw materials as compared to petroleum-based raw materials.

– With research & development of bio-based platform chemicals and exploration of its beneficial applications in such industries can lead to mandate the use of such bio-based platform chemicals in the region.

– Hence, all such factors are likely to drive the demand for bio-based platform chemicals in the region during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The market for bio-based platform chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry, and stringent government regulations on conventional petroleum-based products. On the flipside, raw material shortage, and fitted competition from oil based platform chemicals are likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.

– Bio-glycerol segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period with growing demand from industries, such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food & beverages, etc.

– Increasing consumer inclination towards eco-friendly products, and technological modification are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

North America dominated the market across the globe, with is fueled by huge investment into its pharmaceutical industry, and stringent regulations promoting the use of environmental friendly products.

