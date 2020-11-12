Global Aramid Fiber Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Aramid Fiber market” and its expanding nature. The Aramid Fiber market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Aramid Fiber market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Aramid Fiber market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Aramid Fiber market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Aramid Fiber Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Aramid Fiber market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Aramid Fiber Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Aramid Fiber market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Aramid Fiber market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Aramid Fiber market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Aramid Fiber market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Aramid Fiber market players

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace & Defence Sector Dominated the Market

– Weight is the most important consideration in the design and manufacture of heavier-than-air machines; researchers and scientists have been continuously striving to improve the lift-to-weight ratio.

– The same is applicable for defense uniform. Less weight gives the soldiers greater mobility, and thus, allows them to possess the tactical advantage in the battleground or in any hostile situation.

– Aramid-reinforced epoxy materials are used widely in airplanes for their physical properties.

– Aramids are used for both components and structural applications, in all aircraft & spacecraft, ranging from hot air balloons, gliders, etc., to fighter planes, passenger airliners, and space shuttles.

– Applications range from complete airplanes, such as the Beech Starship to wing assemblies, helicopter rotor blades, seats propellers, and enclosures for instruments and internal parts.

– Use of aramid has been increasing in the aerospace & defense sector because of various benefits, such as:

– Weight reduction – savings up to 20% to 50% in comparison to conventional or traditional materials.

– Mechanical properties can be tailored by ‘lay-up’ design, with tapering thicknesses of reinforcing cloth and cloth orientation.

– High impact resistance

– High damage tolerance

– With ever increasing environmental lobbying and the cost of fuel, commercial flying is under constant pressure to improve performance and weight reduction is a key solution in the equation. Furthermore, aircraft maintenance cost can be reduced by eliminating corrosion.

– All the above-mentioned factors significantly affect the increase in usage of aramids in aerospace & defense applications. The demand from these sectors is expected to be one of the main driving forces for the growth of the market studied during the forecast period.

to Dominate the Market

dominated the aramid fiber market in 2018 and is further likely to retain its position during the forecast period. due to the increasing demand from the automotive and aerospace & defense industries.

The European Union has decided to increase its defense budget, with EUR 1.5 billion in funding for defense, EUR 0.5 billion in funding for military research, and EUR 1 billion for development and acquisition.

– France too has added EUR 1.8 billion in funding to its 2018 defense budget, which is expected to reach EUR 34.2 billion as part of a planned rise in military spending over the next five years.

– With defense spending increasing through the years, the use of protective gear in defense too will rise, thus driving the market for aramid fiber in the defense sector.

European Union is the world leader in the production of civil aircraft, which includes helicopters, aircraft engines, parts, and components. The aerospace industry in the region is investing continuously in research, development and innovation (RDI) which is expected to support the growth of the industry.

– The aforementioned factors are expected to hugely contribute to the increase in demand for aramid fiber consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Study objectives of Aramid Fiber Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Aramid Fiber market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Aramid Fiber market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Aramid Fiber market trends that influence the global Aramid Fiber market

Detailed TOC of Aramid Fiber Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in Defense Expenditure of Various Countries

4.1.2 Growing Need for Fuel Efficiency

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Alternatives with Better Properties

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Para-aramid

5.1.2 Meta-aramid

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Electronics & Telecommunication

5.2.4 Sporting Goods

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Teijin Aramid B.V.

6.4.2 DowDuPont

6.4.3 Hyosung

6.4.4 Toray Chemical Korea Inc.

6.4.5 Kolon Industries Inc.

6.4.6 Huvis

6.4.7 KERMEL

6.4.8 China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Demand from the Aerospace Sector

7.2 Emerging Applications in the Optical Fiber Industry

