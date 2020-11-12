Global Aerospace Coatings Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Aerospace Coatings market” and its expanding nature. The Aerospace Coatings market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Aerospace Coatings market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Aerospace Coatings market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Aerospace Coatings market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Epoxy Segment

Epoxy-based resins are reinforced polymers derived from petroleum sources, after a reaction process involving epoxide units. These resins help develop several properties, including strength, durability, and chemical resistance, in coatings.

Fast drying, toughness, outstanding adhesion, resistance to water, and good curing make them suitable for providing protection to metals and other surfaces. On the other hand, the paints and coatings derived from epoxy-based resins have limited gloss retention.

Glycidyl amine epoxy resins are produced by reacting aromatic amines with epichlorohydrin, which results in cross-linkage. These resins have high reactivity, high thermal and chemical resistance, and outstanding mechanical properties.

Growing environmental concerns, worldwide, are forcing the producers to focus on bio-based epoxy resins.

The large biomass content and excellent properties, such as thermal, mechanical, and flame retarding performances, along with the need for a sustainable environment, are likely to increase the demand for bio-based epoxy-based resins.

The aerospace industry primarily uses epoxy coatings as primers for corrosion protection, floor coatings, aerospace hangars, and corporate aircraft hangars etc. Epoxy primers can withstand both cold and hot temperatures. Operating temperatures, upward of 140⁰C, are not recommended. Epoxy is also used as topcoats. Epoxies are mostly preferred in interior applications, as they tend to change color under the exposure of light and extreme weather.

Major types of epoxy resins are Bisphenol A epoxy resins, Bisphenol F epoxy resins, Epoxy Novolacs, and Epoxy functional diluents and modifiers. For instance, Bisphenol A and F resins are used to enhance curing speed.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

North America dominated the global market in 2017. With growing commercial aviation in countries like the and Canada, the consumption of aerospace coatings is increasing in the region. The is the world’s largest and most powerful economy in the world, with a per capita income of USD 55,900 in 2017. The aerospace sector is the largest in the world. According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the gross manufacturing output value was approximately USD 128 billion in 2017. Export of aerospace components to countries like France, China, and Germany, along with robust consumer spending in the United States, is driving manufacturing activities in the aerospace industry. Moreover, the has the highest number of business aircraft and private jets. In the country, the business aircraft fleet has been witnessing annual growth rates of 2.5%, since 2015, with 20,978 business aircraft in 2017. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the total commercial aircraft fleet is estimated to reach 8,290 in 2038, from 7,141 in 2017, owing to the growth in air cargo. Additionally, the US main liner carrier fleet is projected to grow at an average rate of 45 aircraft per year, as the existing fleet is being replaced. The US MRO market is the largest in the world, primarily in terms of value, and is expected to witness slow growth in the next 10 years. This can be predominantly attributed to the opening of many MRO facilities across the world, in order to save operational costs and time. Some companies are setting up new MRO facilities, while others are focusing on upgrading the existing facilities. In September 2018, Southwest Airlines announced the construction of a new regional maintenance facility at Washington International Airport. In addition, AAR Corp. initiated heavy maintenance check operations for Republic Airlines, since early in 2018. The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for aerospace coatings consumption in the region during the forecast period.

