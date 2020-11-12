Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems market” and its expanding nature. The Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Power Generation Industry to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, the power generation industry dominated the zero liquid discharge systems market.

– Water management is given high priority by power plant owners, and implementing ZLD can eliminate the discharge of wastewater.

– Zero liquid discharge is particularly relevant for the steam electric power industry, as coal-fired power plants have a large water demand and water discharge is more challenging.

– Around 70% of the total electricity generated in China comes from coal-fired power plants. Most of the thermal power plants in China are located in water-scarce regions. This conflict between energy demand and water deficit demands the use of ZLD in China.

– Hence, owing to the aforementioned factors, the power generation industry is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

Asia-Pacific ZLD systems market is witnessing significant growth owing to high demand from countries like India and China.

– There are several government regulations made in China and India to install ZLD systems and reduce water pollution by implementing water treatment techniques.

– The Indian government issued a policy to install ZLD facilities in all textile plants which generates more than 25 m3 wastewater per day.

– The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in India has also released Guidelines on techno-economic feasibility of implementation of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) for water polluting industries.

– Owing to the aforementioned reasons Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate.

Detailed TOC of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Freshwater

4.1.2 Rising Expenses for Wastewater Disposal

4.1.3 More Stringent Regulations for Wastewater Disposal

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Capital and Energy Cost of Technology

4.2.2 Others

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Thermal-based

5.1.2 Membrane-based

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Power

5.2.2 Oil & Gas

5.2.3 Metallurgy & Mining

5.2.4 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

5.2.5 Pharmaceutical

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1

6.4.2 Veolia

6.4.3 SUEZ

6.4.4 Aquatech International LLC

6.4.5 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

6.4.6 SafBon

6.4.7 Petro Sep Corporation

6.4.8 IDE Technologies

6.4.9 Oasys Water

6.4.10 Saltworks Technologies Inc.

6.4.11 Aquarion AG

6.4.12 Praj Industries

6.4.13 H2O GmbH

6.4.14 GEA Group

6.4.15 Thermax Global

6.4.16 ENCON Evaporators

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 More Investments in the Deployment of ZLD Systems

