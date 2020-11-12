Global White Spirit Market 2020 Outlook to 2024: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development
White Spirit market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand from Cleansing and Degreasing Agent Application
– White spirit is a very effective cleansing agent. It is a potent solution, known for its versatility and effectiveness.
– It can be used as a solvent to erase slip-ups, while painting. It can also be used to dissolve gum and resins stuck on clothing or carpets.
– It is commonly used in the automobile industry, where it acts as a cleaning agent for car parts or heavy machinery.
– It can eat away the toughest grease and chemical stains. Even dried paint, which thickens, can be dissolved and easily removed with white spirit. In addition, white spirit can cleanse and polish wooden furniture or floors.
– With the increasing industrial activities and rising hygienic requirements, the usage of cleaning agents is expected to increase. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for the white spirit market, during the forecast period.
Germany to Dominate the Demand in
– Germany is one of the primary consumers of white spirit in . The market for the white spirit in Germany is expected to register a significant CAGR, during the forecast period.
– In , about 60% of the total white spirit consumption is used in paints, lacquers, and varnishes.
– White spirit is the most widely used solvent in the paint industry. In households, white spirit is commonly used to clean paint brushes after use.
– The paints and coatings industry in Germany is expected to experience high demand during the forecast period, especially due to the increase in the demand for decorative coating.
– The country is home to about 300 coatings, paints, and printing ink producing companies, consisting of both small- and medium-sized companies, who collectively employ over 25,000 citizens. Owing to the rising demand for paint thinners and cleaning agents for household needs, the market is expected to rise with the support of the paints and coatings industry.
– Furthermore, countries, such as the United Kingdom and France have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for the white spirit market over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
White Spirit market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the White Spirit market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of White Spirit market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries White Spirit market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of White Spirit ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of White Spirit market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in White Spirit space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the White Spirit market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global White Spirit Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of White Spirit Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the White Spirit market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the White Spirit market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and White Spirit market trends that influence the global White Spirit market
Detailed TOC of White Spirit Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Paints and Coatings Industry
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Toxic and Hazardous in Nature
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Grade
5.1.1 Low-flash Grade
5.1.2 Regular-flash Grade
5.1.3 High-flash Grade
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Paint Thinner
5.2.2 Cleansing and Degreasing Agent
5.2.3 Disinfectant
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Al Sanea
6.4.2 Cepsa
6.4.3 DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH
6.4.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6.4.5 Ganga Rasayanie P. Ltd
6.4.6 HCS Group
6.4.7 Kapco Petroleum Industries FZC
6.4.8 KH Chemicals
6.4.9 KIF
6.4.10 Neste
6.4.11 PMPI
6.4.12 PT Pertamina
6.4.13 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
6.4.14 STOCKMEIER Gruppe
6.4.15 Total SA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Customization of Products More Specific to Application
7.2 Other Opportunities
