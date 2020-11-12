Global Waterproofing Solutions Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024
Waterproofing Solutions market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand form Roofing and Walls Application
– Waterproofing solutions are mainly used in commercial and institutional applications, to prevent any kind of leakage in the building structure.
– Leakage in building, specially roofs, and walls has been a cause of concern, due to water leakage from different parts of the building.
– Drainage slope of the roof is one of the most important factors. Each building plan must also incorporate a roof plan, indicating the position of drainage pipes, and direction and extent of slope on the roof.
– PVC roofing systems have witnessed tremendous growth in the recent years, due to a variety of standout characteristics, notably, the longevity, durability in harsh weather and temperature extremes, low lifecycle costs, energy efficiency, heat and solar reflectance, flame resistance, chemical and grease resistance, ease of maintenance, ease and flexibility of installation, and inherent recyclability/re-use, among many other benefits.
– TPO roofing membranes are also used, as they are highly resistant to tears, impacts, and punctures, with good flexibility to allow for building movement. TPO membranes contain no toxic or hazardous ingredients, and are fully recyclable.
– Modified bitumen is also used in roofing, as it provides superior waterproofing characteristics. These are usually installed as two-ply systems, and are always fully adhered.
– The usage of waterproofing solutions offers several benefits, such as superior fire and wind resistance, very high tensile strength, and waterproofing characteristics.
– The huge investment in the construction and infrastructure sector is poised to boost different waterproofing solutions, during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
The construction industry, which includes buildings and floors, is expanding at a rapid rate, globally, with exceptional growth in Asia-Pacific. This can be mainly attributed to an expanding population, resulting in the need for more residential and commercial buildings for various purposes. In addition, the demand for multistoried buildings in both developed and developing nations is another factor boosting the construction industry, which, in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on the waterproofing solution market. The demand for waterproofing solutions is increasing from roofing and piping in the Asia-Pacific region, due to the increase in commercial infrastructure projects in these regions.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Waterproofing Solutions market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Waterproofing Solutions market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Waterproofing Solutions market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Waterproofing Solutions market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Waterproofing Solutions ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Waterproofing Solutions market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Waterproofing Solutions space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Waterproofing Solutions market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Waterproofing Solutions Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Waterproofing Solutions Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Waterproofing Solutions market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Waterproofing Solutions market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Waterproofing Solutions market trends that influence the global Waterproofing Solutions market
Detailed TOC of Waterproofing Solutions Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Infrastructural Expenditure in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa
4.1.2 Increasing Usage in the Mining Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Feedstock Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Membranes
5.1.2 Chemicals
5.1.3 Coatings
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Roofing and Wall
5.2.2 Floor and Basement
5.2.3 Water and Waste Management
5.2.4 Tunnel and Landfills
5.2.5 Bridge and Highways
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.2.4 Rest of North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BASF SE
6.4.2 Carlisle Companies Inc.
6.4.3 CHRYSO SAS
6.4.4 DRIZORO SAU
6.4.5 Firestone Building Products Company
6.4.6 Fosroc Inc.
6.4.7 GAF
6.4.8 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
6.4.9 IKO Industries Ltd
6.4.10 Johns Manville
6.4.11 Juta AS
6.4.12 MAPEI SpA
6.4.13 Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG
6.4.14 Pidilite Industries Ltd
6.4.15 RENOLIT
6.4.16 RPM International Inc.
6.4.17 Schlüter-Systems KG
6.4.18 SIKA AG
6.4.19 Solmax
6.4.20 SOPREMA Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Investment and New Mining Projects in Africa
7.2 Recovering South American Construction Industry
7.3 Upcoming Investments in US Infrastructure Development
