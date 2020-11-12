Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Water Treatment Chemicals Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Water Treatment Chemicals market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244321

Key Market Trends:

Power Industry to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, the power industry was accounted for the major share of the market.

– Most electric power generation plants require water for their day-to-day operations. Typically, nuclear and fossil fuel power plants consume nearly 190 billion gallons of water per day. Similarly, geothermal power plants need 2 billion or so gallons a day for operations. Hydropower plants also use water directly to generate power.

– The electric power generation industry is one of the major sources of industrial wastewater. Their wastewater contains significant levels of toxic metal impurities, such as lead, mercury, arsenic, chromium, and cadmium, among others.

– These impurities can cause significant damage to the environment, if not treated properly. Therefore, the electric power generation industry needs water treatment chemicals.

– With the ever-increasing requirement for power across the globe, the demand for water treatment chemicals is likely to increase in the future.

– Hence, the power industry is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific has dominated the global water treatment chemicals market in 2018 owing to the high demand from countries like China and Japan.

– The rapid economic growth and urbanization in China are likely to drive the growth of several industries like municipal, chemical, food & beverages, oil & gas, power generation industry which in turn is likely to boost the demand for water treatment chemicals.

– Moreover, most of China’s population relies on groundwater sources for drinking water, which are either untreated or not properly treated by municipal water suppliers. Therefore, the need of water treatment chemicals increases.

– In India, there has been an increase in the chemical manufacturing plants and also the power generation sector in India is constantly evolving.

– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The market for water treatment chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. One of the key driving factors of the market is rising ground and surface water pollution. However, dearth of awareness regarding chemical water treatment technologies is likely to restrain the market during the forecast period.

– Growing demand from power and industrial applications is also expected to boost the market growth during forecast period.

– Shifting focus towards green chemicals is likely to provide opportunities for market growth in the future.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.< Key Manufacturers Like

BASF SE

Ecolab

Kemira

Solenis

AkzoNobel NV

Solvay

Lonza

DowDuPont

SNF Group

Huntsman International LLC