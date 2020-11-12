Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview
Water Treatment Chemicals market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Power Industry to Dominate the Market
– In 2018, the power industry was accounted for the major share of the market.
– Most electric power generation plants require water for their day-to-day operations. Typically, nuclear and fossil fuel power plants consume nearly 190 billion gallons of water per day. Similarly, geothermal power plants need 2 billion or so gallons a day for operations. Hydropower plants also use water directly to generate power.
– The electric power generation industry is one of the major sources of industrial wastewater. Their wastewater contains significant levels of toxic metal impurities, such as lead, mercury, arsenic, chromium, and cadmium, among others.
– These impurities can cause significant damage to the environment, if not treated properly. Therefore, the electric power generation industry needs water treatment chemicals.
– With the ever-increasing requirement for power across the globe, the demand for water treatment chemicals is likely to increase in the future.
– Hence, the power industry is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific has dominated the global water treatment chemicals market in 2018 owing to the high demand from countries like China and Japan.
– The rapid economic growth and urbanization in China are likely to drive the growth of several industries like municipal, chemical, food & beverages, oil & gas, power generation industry which in turn is likely to boost the demand for water treatment chemicals.
– Moreover, most of China’s population relies on groundwater sources for drinking water, which are either untreated or not properly treated by municipal water suppliers. Therefore, the need of water treatment chemicals increases.
– In India, there has been an increase in the chemical manufacturing plants and also the power generation sector in India is constantly evolving.
– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Water Treatment Chemicals market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Water Treatment Chemicals market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Water Treatment Chemicals market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Water Treatment Chemicals market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Water Treatment Chemicals market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Water Treatment Chemicals ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Water Treatment Chemicals market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Water Treatment Chemicals space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Water Treatment Chemicals market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Water Treatment Chemicals market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Water Treatment Chemicals market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Water Treatment Chemicals market trends that influence the global Water Treatment Chemicals market
Detailed TOC of Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Ground and Surface Water Pollution
4.1.2 Stringent Regulations to Control Produced and Wastewater Disposal
4.1.3 Growing Demand from Power and Industrial Applications
4.1.4 Increasing Demand from Municipal and Manufacturing Sectors
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Hazardous Nature of Hydrazine
4.2.2 Dearth of Awareness Regarding Chemical Water Treatment Technologies
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Flocculant
5.1.2 Coagulant
5.1.3 Biocide & Disinfectant
5.1.4 Defoamer & Defoaming Agent
5.1.5 pH Adjuster & Softener
5.1.6 Scale and Corrosion Inhibitor
5.1.7 Others
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Power Generation
5.2.2 Oil & Gas
5.2.3 Chemical Manufacturing
5.2.4 Mining & Mineral Processing
5.2.5 Municipal
5.2.6 Food & Beverage
5.2.7 Pulp & Paper
5.2.8 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 France
5.3.3.3 United Kingdom
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BASF SE
6.4.2 Ecolab
6.4.3 Kemira
6.4.4 Solenis
6.4.5 AkzoNobel NV
6.4.6 Solvay
6.4.7 Lonza
6.4.8 DowDuPont
6.4.9 SNF Group
6.4.10 Huntsman International LLC
6.4.11 Kurita Water Industries Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Adoption Rate in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa
7.2 Shifting Focus Toward the Usage of Green Chemicals
