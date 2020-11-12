Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market 2020 Outlook to 2024: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development
Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment to Dominate the Market
– Wastewater treatment is necessary and used across the globe in different cities. The major applications of treatment technologies include preliminary treatment, primary and secondary treatment, tertiary treatment, biological nutrient removal (BNR), resource recovery, energy generation, etc.
– Moreover, municipal wastewater treatment involves a lot of biomass therefore, biological treatment is a major step used for the treatment of bio waste.
– North America and are adopting the latest technologies in wastewater treatment at a faster rate than in other regions. The developed regions of North America and are expected to continue the momentum of adaptation of the latest technologies.
– The majority of drinking water used in Israel and Saudi Arabia is generated from the desalination process which is likely to boost the demand for municipal water and wastewater treatment technologies.
– Hence, municipal water and wastewater treatment industry is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
– In 2018, Asia-Pacific has accounted for the major share of the global water and wastewater treatment technologies market owing to high demand from countries like China and Japan.
– China has been discharging more wastewater than industrial wastewater in the recent times. Adding to the issue is the huge problem of pollution, especially in the major industrial locations of the country.
– Hence, the Chinese government began to concentrate more on the reorganization of the pollutant treatment measures, including water and industrial wastewater treatments which majorly includes biological treatment, which comprises of aerobic treatment, anaerobic treatment, etc.
– In India, the major industries are contributing to an extensive discharge of wastewater which is resulting in the increasing usage of wastewater treatment technologies in the region.
– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies market trends that influence the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies market
Detailed TOC of Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rapidly Diminishing Fresh Water Resources
4.1.2 Increasing Demand from Shale Gas Exploration Activities
4.1.3 Growing Wastewater Complexities in Developing Economies
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Awareness on Appropriate Usage of Water Treatment Techniques
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Oil/Water Separation
5.1.1.1 Gravity separators
5.1.1.2 Hydro-cyclones
5.1.1.3 Gas Flotation
5.1.1.4 Nutshell filters
5.1.2 Suspended Solids Removal
5.1.2.1 Clarifier/ Settling tanks
5.1.2.2 Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF)/ Induced Air Flotation (IAF)
5.1.2.3 Non-membrane Filtration
5.1.2.4 MF/UF Polymeric Membranes
5.1.2.5 Electrocoagulation
5.1.3 Dissolved Solids Removal
5.1.3.1 Reverse Osmosis (RO)
5.1.3.2 Multi-stage Flash Evaporation (MSFE)
5.1.3.3 Multi-effect Distillation (MED)
5.1.3.4 Vapor Compression Distillation (VCD)
5.1.3.5 Ion Exchange (IX)
5.1.3.6 Continuous Deionization (CDI)
5.1.3.7 Electro-dialysis (ED)/Electro-dialysis reversal (EDR)
5.1.3.8 Zero-Liquid Distillation
5.1.3.9 Thermal Brine Concentrato
5.1.4 Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery
5.1.4.1 Anaerobic/Oxic treatment
5.1.4.2 Aerobic/anoxic treatment
5.1.5 Disinfection/Oxidation
5.1.5.1 Chlorine-based compounds
5.1.5.2 Ultraviolet Light
5.1.5.3 Ozonation
5.1.5.4 Advanced Oxidation Processes
5.1.6 Others
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment
5.2.2 Food & Beverage
5.2.3 Pulp & Paper
5.2.4 Oil & Gas
5.2.5 Healthcare
5.2.6 Poultry and Aquaculture
5.2.7 Chemical
5.2.8 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 France
5.3.3.3 United Kingdom
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of the
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Aecom
6.4.2 Aquatech International LLC
6.4.3 WS Atkins Plc
6.4.4 Black & Veatch Holding Company
6.4.5 Ch2m Hill, Inc.
6.4.6 Dow Water & Process Solutions
6.4.7 Evoqua Water Technologies
6.4.8 Ecolab Inc.
6.4.9 IDE Technologies
6.4.10 ITT Corporation
6.4.11 Kurita Water Industries Ltd
6.4.12 Louis Berger
6.4.13 Mott Macdonald
6.4.14 Organo Corporation
6.4.15 Ovivo
6.4.16 Paques
6.4.17 Remondis
6.4.18 Schlumberger Limited
6.4.19 Suez
6.4.20 Tetra Tech Inc.
6.4.21 Veolia Water
6.4.22 Doosan Hydro Technology, Inc.
6.4.23 Solenis International LP
6.4.24 Xylem Inc.
6.4.25 Siemens AG
6.4.26 Severn Trent Plc
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Active Research on Water Treatment Technologies
