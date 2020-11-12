Global Vinyl Acetate Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024

“Vinyl Acetate Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Vinyl Acetate market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Polyvinyl Acetate Application

– Polyvinyl acetate is a colorless, nontoxic thermoplastic resin, which is prepared by the polymerization of vinyl acetate. It is one of the most widely used water-dispersed resins. Its properties, such as good biodegradation and weather resistance, high initial tack, and low cost, makes it widely popular for use.

– Polyvinyl acetate is majorly used in the adhesive market, as the base for water-borne adhesives, owing to its good adhesion properties and low cost.

– Polyvinyl acetate resins are also used to produce clear and hard films that possess good corrosion, oil, grease, and chemical resistance. Additionally, they are commonly used as latex house paints, water-borne adhesives, sealants, hot-melt adhesives, fabric finishing, and inks, among others.

– The market for polyvinyl acetate adhesives is primarily driven by its growing demand in interior wood applications, since the formulation offers fast setting time and high initial bond strength. In addition, the growing application of polyvinyl acetate, as an ingredient for common glue and other commercial glues, is also driving the demand for polyvinyl acetate.

– Countries including China, the United States, and Germany account for the largest markets in the furniture industry. China is the dominant exporter of wood furniture to the an Union.

– Factors, such as the growing consumption of polyvinyl acetate adhesives in developing economies and lack of environment-friendly alternate substitutes, are increasing the demand for vinyl acetate.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the vinyl acetate market, owing to the increasing expenditure on the construction and automotive industry in countries like China.

– China stands as the largest producer in the automotive and paints and coatings industry. Additionally, it is the largest consumer and producer of adhesives and sealants worldwide.

– Vinyl acetate is widely used in the production of paints and coatings, adhesives, and packaging materials. With China being a major player in these markets, the demand for vinyl acetate is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– The Chinese government has increased public spending on transportation infrastructure. China’s transport ministry and National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) planned to invest USD 724 billion, between 2016 and 2018, for constructing 303 key transportation projects, which include railways, highways, waterways, airports, and urban rail. Such investments are expected to increase construction activities in the country, further creating demand for vinyl acetate-based products.

– Moreover, automotive production in China is also expected to increase during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for SUV’s, lightweight, and fuel-efficient vehicles.

– Additionally, China is majorly focusing on increasing the production and sale of electric vehicles in the country. For this purpose, the country has planned to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to two million a year, by 2020, and seven million a year by 2025. The target, if achieved, is likely to increase the share of electric vehicles to 20%, of total new car production for China, by 2025.

– Therefore, as vinyl acetate finds varied applications in such end-user industries, in the form of coatings, adhesives, primers, etc., the demand for vinyl acetate is projected to increase in the country during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The market for vinyl acetate is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The increasing use of vinyl acetate products in the solar power-generation industry is likely to stimulate the market growth.

– The growing demand from the automotive industry and increased use of adhesives in food packaging are augmenting the growth of the market.

– Stringent health and environmental regulations and fluctuating prices of raw materials are likely to hinder the market’s growth.

Key Manufacturers Like

Arkema

Celanese Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Clariant

Dairen Chemical Corporation

DowDuPont

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Ineos

Innospec

Joyce Lub And Chem LLP

Kuraray Co. Ltd

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

Sipchem

The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co. Ltd