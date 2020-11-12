Global Vinyl Acetate Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024
“Vinyl Acetate Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Vinyl Acetate market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244339
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from the Polyvinyl Acetate Application
– Polyvinyl acetate is a colorless, nontoxic thermoplastic resin, which is prepared by the polymerization of vinyl acetate. It is one of the most widely used water-dispersed resins. Its properties, such as good biodegradation and weather resistance, high initial tack, and low cost, makes it widely popular for use.
– Polyvinyl acetate is majorly used in the adhesive market, as the base for water-borne adhesives, owing to its good adhesion properties and low cost.
– Polyvinyl acetate resins are also used to produce clear and hard films that possess good corrosion, oil, grease, and chemical resistance. Additionally, they are commonly used as latex house paints, water-borne adhesives, sealants, hot-melt adhesives, fabric finishing, and inks, among others.
– The market for polyvinyl acetate adhesives is primarily driven by its growing demand in interior wood applications, since the formulation offers fast setting time and high initial bond strength. In addition, the growing application of polyvinyl acetate, as an ingredient for common glue and other commercial glues, is also driving the demand for polyvinyl acetate.
– Countries including China, the United States, and Germany account for the largest markets in the furniture industry. China is the dominant exporter of wood furniture to the an Union.
– Factors, such as the growing consumption of polyvinyl acetate adhesives in developing economies and lack of environment-friendly alternate substitutes, are increasing the demand for vinyl acetate.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the vinyl acetate market, owing to the increasing expenditure on the construction and automotive industry in countries like China.
– China stands as the largest producer in the automotive and paints and coatings industry. Additionally, it is the largest consumer and producer of adhesives and sealants worldwide.
– Vinyl acetate is widely used in the production of paints and coatings, adhesives, and packaging materials. With China being a major player in these markets, the demand for vinyl acetate is expected to grow during the forecast period.
– The Chinese government has increased public spending on transportation infrastructure. China’s transport ministry and National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) planned to invest USD 724 billion, between 2016 and 2018, for constructing 303 key transportation projects, which include railways, highways, waterways, airports, and urban rail. Such investments are expected to increase construction activities in the country, further creating demand for vinyl acetate-based products.
– Moreover, automotive production in China is also expected to increase during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for SUV’s, lightweight, and fuel-efficient vehicles.
– Additionally, China is majorly focusing on increasing the production and sale of electric vehicles in the country. For this purpose, the country has planned to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to two million a year, by 2020, and seven million a year by 2025. The target, if achieved, is likely to increase the share of electric vehicles to 20%, of total new car production for China, by 2025.
– Therefore, as vinyl acetate finds varied applications in such end-user industries, in the form of coatings, adhesives, primers, etc., the demand for vinyl acetate is projected to increase in the country during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Vinyl Acetate market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Vinyl Acetate market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Vinyl Acetate market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244339
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Vinyl Acetate market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Vinyl Acetate market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Vinyl Acetate ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Vinyl Acetate market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Vinyl Acetate space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Vinyl Acetate market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Vinyl Acetate Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14244339
Study objectives of Vinyl Acetate Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Vinyl Acetate market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Vinyl Acetate market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Vinyl Acetate market trends that influence the global Vinyl Acetate market
Detailed TOC of Vinyl Acetate Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Automotive Industry
4.1.2 Increased Use of Adhesives in Food Packaging
4.1.3 Increasing Use in the Solar Power Generation Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Health and Environmental Regulations
4.2.2 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Polyvinyl Acetate
5.1.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol
5.1.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
5.1.4 Other Applications
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Solar
5.2.2 Automotive
5.2.3 Building and Construction
5.2.4 Packaging
5.2.5 Textile
5.2.6 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 Russia
5.3.3.5 France
5.3.3.6 Rest of
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Arkema
6.4.2 Celanese Corporation
6.4.3 China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)
6.4.4 Clariant
6.4.5 Dairen Chemical Corporation
6.4.6 DowDuPont
6.4.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6.4.8 Ineos
6.4.9 Innospec
6.4.10 Joyce Lub And Chem LLP
6.4.11 Kuraray Co. Ltd
6.4.12 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV
6.4.13 Sipchem
6.4.14 The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
6.4.15 Wacker Chemie AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Use of EVA for 3D Printed Medical Drug Delivery Devices
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14244339
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other report :
Global Rubber Conveyor Belt Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2024
Global Methyl Mercaptan Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024
Global Sclareol Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024
Stimulation Additives Market 2020 Research Analysis by Product Overview and Scope and Suppression Systems Forecasts 2024
Polyethylene Wax Market Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2020-2025
Glass Mat Gypsum Wall Board Market 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2025
Global Platform Chemicals Market 2020 Outlook to 2025: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development
Industrial Cable Coating Market 2020 Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2026
COVID-19’s impact Global Smartphone Accessories Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2025
Dipropylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market Research 2020-2026: Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types and Application
Maritime Transport Consulting Service Market 2020 Research Analysis by Product Overview and Scope and Suppression Systems Forecasts 2024
Network Monitoring Market 2020 Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2026