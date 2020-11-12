Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2024

“Water Treatment Chemicals Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Water Treatment Chemicals market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Power and Industrial Sectors

– Typically, nuclear and fossil fuel power plants consume nearly 190 billion gallons of water per day. Similarly, geothermal power plants need 2 billion or so gallons a day for operations. Hydropower plants use water directly to generate power.

– Overall, the electric power generation industry is one of the biggest consumers of water. Water in the electric power generation industry is used in many ways, such as steam production for spinning turbines, humidifying airflow into gas turbines, inter-cooling air in gas-turbine plants, steam injection for NOx control, acting as a heat transfer medium in some nuclear plants, condenser cooling in steam plants, plant maintenance, including blow-down, and hydraulic ash disposal.

– According to the US Geological Survey, electric power generators are the largest source of the US water withdrawals and account for about 40% of total water withdrawals in the in 2017. The wastewater released from the electricity generation process contains significant levels of toxic metal impurities, such as lead, mercury, arsenic, chromium, and cadmium, among others. These impurities can cause significant damage to the environment, if not treated properly. Therefore, the electric power generation industry needs water treatment chemicals.

– This, in turn, is expected to boost the water treatment chemicals market in electric power generation applications over the next few years.

The Municipal Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The municipal industry is expected to dominate the US water treatment chemicals market, accounting for around one-fourth of the market share.

– The USEPA has also been focusing on supplying clean drinking water and runs a fund called ‘Clean Water State Revolving Fund’, by which it finances the environmental compliances.

– Such initiatives are likely to increase the usage of water treatment chemicals. The usage of water treatment chemicals is also increasing, due to a greater demand for purifying drinking water in the country.

Market Overview:

The water treatment chemicals market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 4.3% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The market is majorly driven by stringent government regulations to control produced and wastewater disposal. The increasing demand to treat wastewater produced from power industry is also likely to stimulate the market.

– The hazardous nature of hydrazine is likely to act as a restraint to the water treatment chemicals market.

The shifting focus toward the usage of green chemicals is providing opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

