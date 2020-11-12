Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2024
“Water Treatment Chemicals Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Water Treatment Chemicals market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from the Power and Industrial Sectors
– Typically, nuclear and fossil fuel power plants consume nearly 190 billion gallons of water per day. Similarly, geothermal power plants need 2 billion or so gallons a day for operations. Hydropower plants use water directly to generate power.
– Overall, the electric power generation industry is one of the biggest consumers of water. Water in the electric power generation industry is used in many ways, such as steam production for spinning turbines, humidifying airflow into gas turbines, inter-cooling air in gas-turbine plants, steam injection for NOx control, acting as a heat transfer medium in some nuclear plants, condenser cooling in steam plants, plant maintenance, including blow-down, and hydraulic ash disposal.
– According to the US Geological Survey, electric power generators are the largest source of the US water withdrawals and account for about 40% of total water withdrawals in the in 2017. The wastewater released from the electricity generation process contains significant levels of toxic metal impurities, such as lead, mercury, arsenic, chromium, and cadmium, among others. These impurities can cause significant damage to the environment, if not treated properly. Therefore, the electric power generation industry needs water treatment chemicals.
– This, in turn, is expected to boost the water treatment chemicals market in electric power generation applications over the next few years.
The Municipal Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market
– The municipal industry is expected to dominate the US water treatment chemicals market, accounting for around one-fourth of the market share.
– The USEPA has also been focusing on supplying clean drinking water and runs a fund called ‘Clean Water State Revolving Fund’, by which it finances the environmental compliances.
– Such initiatives are likely to increase the usage of water treatment chemicals. The usage of water treatment chemicals is also increasing, due to a greater demand for purifying drinking water in the country.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Water Treatment Chemicals market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Water Treatment Chemicals market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Water Treatment Chemicals market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Water Treatment Chemicals market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Water Treatment Chemicals market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Water Treatment Chemicals ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Water Treatment Chemicals market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Water Treatment Chemicals space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Water Treatment Chemicals market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Water Treatment Chemicals market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Water Treatment Chemicals market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Water Treatment Chemicals market trends that influence the global Water Treatment Chemicals market
Detailed TOC of Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Stringent Regulations to Control Produced and Wastewater Disposal
4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Power and Industrial Sectors
4.1.3 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Hazardous Nature of Hydrazine
4.2.2 Others Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Biocides and Disinfectants
5.1.2 Coagulants and Flocculants
5.1.3 Corrosion Inhibitors
5.1.4 Defoamers and Defoaming Agents
5.1.5 pH Adjusters and Softeners
5.1.6 Scale Inhibitors
5.1.7 Other Product Types
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Boiling Water Treatment
5.2.2 Cooling Water Treatment
5.2.3 Membrane Treatment
5.2.4 Green Water Treatment
5.2.5 Raw Water/Potable Water Preparation
5.2.6 Wastewater Treatment
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Power
5.3.2 Oil and Gas
5.3.3 Chemical
5.3.4 Mining and Mineral Processing
5.3.5 Municipal
5.3.6 Food and Beverage
5.3.7 Pulp and Paper
5.3.8 Other End-user Industries
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Akzo Nobel NV
6.4.2 Albemarle Corp.
6.4.3 Lonza
6.4.4 Solenis
6.4.5 BASF SE
6.4.6 Buckman Laboratories
6.4.7 Accepta
6.4.8 BWA Water Additives
6.4.9 Ecolab
6.4.10 Lanxess
6.4.11 DowDuPont
6.4.12 Chemtreat Inc.
6.4.13 SUEZ
6.4.14 Kemira
6.4.15 Solvay SA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Shifting Focus Toward the Usage of Green Chemicals
