Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

The report focuses on the favorable Global "Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market" and its expanding nature.

Market Overview:

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market players

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Packaging and Automotive Industries

– Due to their ease of application, instant bonding ability, and versatility in joining a wide range of substrates, pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) are widely used in the packaging industry.

– PSA offer superior advantages over commonly used glue sticks in the packaging industry, as they do not require heat during application. The absence of heat eliminates hazards, like burns, and increases working safety. Additionally, PSAs are less intrusive on packaging graphics, providing the required adhesion without damaging the brand image. PSAs provide a clear bond that can be removed cleanly, without damaging the packaging or leaving behind any residue.

– In the automotive industry, PSAs are widely used, as they offer superior benefits over mechanical fasteners. They help in improving crash efficiency of automotive, as they do not affect the substrate used in assembly. They assist in distributing stress over the entire bonded area and do not allow the concentration of stress.

– PSAs are also used for the attachment of printed circuit boards to heat sinks in automotive electronics applications.

– As a result of the aforementioned factors, the demand for PSAs is expected to increase, during the forecast period.

Acrylic Resin Dominated the Market

– Acrylics copolymers are known to be one of the most widely-used polymers for manufacturing pressure sensitive adhesives.

– These copolymers are made from a variety of acrylic monomers. These monomers offer viscoelastic performance characteristics. Moreover, numerous high-performance applications, which demand coating thickness and material properties, use acrylic borne PSA.

– Solvent-borne thermoplastic acrylic resin has good substrate adhesion, making it well suited for UV coating and metallic and pigmented base coats on substrates of ABS, ABS+PC, PS, PC, and metals.

– Acrylic resin-borne adhesives are highly used in the automotive sector. They also find applications in the aerospace and marine sectors.

Study objectives of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market trends that influence the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market

Detailed TOC of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Packaging and Automotive Industries

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rise in Minimum Wages of Workers

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Waterborne

5.1.2 Solvent Borne

5.1.3 Hot Melt

5.1.4 Radiation Cured

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Tapes

5.2.2 Label

5.2.3 Graphics

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Resin

5.3.1 Acrylic

5.3.2 Silicone

5.3.3 Elastomer

5.3.4 Other Resins

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Packaging

5.4.2 Woodworking and Joinery

5.4.3 Medical

5.4.4 Commercial Graphics

5.4.5 Transportation

5.4.6 Electronics

5.4.7 Other End-user Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.3 Ashland Inc.

6.4.4 Avery Dennison Corporation

6.4.5 BASF SE

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 H B Fuller

6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.9 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.10 Scapa

6.4.11 Sika AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Bio-based Pressure-sensitive Adhesives

