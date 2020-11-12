Global Onshore Drilling Fluid Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2024; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

“Onshore Drilling Fluid Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Onshore Drilling Fluid market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Continuous Growth in Demand from Permian Basin

– The Permian Basin, also known as West Texas Basin, is one of the most prolific oil and natural gas geologic basins in the United States. The basin spans West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico.

– The Permian Basin is approximately 250 miles wide and 300 miles long, across West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The basin encompasses several sub-basins, including the Delaware Basin and Midland Basin.

– Moreover, with increasing demand for unconventional resources, the activity in the Delaware Basin and Marfa Basin has revived. Currently, the number of exploring wells are increasing in the basin.

– Additionally, it is the largest shale oil producing basin in the country, and is poised to become one of the largest crude producing regions, only next to Saudi Arabia and Russia. The major operators in the basin include Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Apache Corporation, CONCHO RESOURCES INC. (COG OPERATING LLC), and BHP Billiton Pet (Txla OP) CO., among others.

Oil-based Drilling Fluids

– Oil-based drilling fluid is a type of invert-emulsion, with oil being the continuous phase. It is mostly formulated with base oils, such as diesel oil and mineral oil. Oil-based muds have an oil/water ration ranging from 65/35 to 95/5.

– Oil-based drilling fluids aid in lower well frictions, as compared to other types of drilling fluids. This makes them highly useful in high-depth and zones to withstand high temperature and pressure. These fluids do not interact with water-wet rocks, owing to their capillary pressure.

– Additionally, oil-based drilling muds help in maintaining the pH levels during drilling operations, to withstand the effects of wellbore gases, such as hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide.

– The high-gas solubility in oil-based muds also makes the detection of kicks more challenging, as compared to their water-based counterparts.

– Such increasing development of shale and tight gas reserves in the country is expected to boost the usage of oil-based drilling fluids, during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The US onshore drilling fluid market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.92%, over the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Continuous growth in demand from Permian basin is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

– Drilling fluid challenges are likely to hinder the market growth.

– Increasing exploitation of unconventional reserves is projected to act as an opportunity for the market, in the future.

Imdex Limited

Horizon Mud Company Inc.

Aes Drilling Fluids LLC

Medserv PLC

BAKER HUGHES A GE CO.

Schlumberger Limited

Newpark Resources Inc.

Weatherford International PLC

National

oilwell Varco Inc.

Francis Drilling Fluids Ltd

Oleon Americas Inc. (Avril Group)

Q’max Solutions Inc.

Unique Drilling Fluids Inc.

Sunwest Fluids LLC

Mcada Drilling Fluids

Geo Drilling Fluids Inc.