Global Onshore Drilling Fluid Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2024; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value
Onshore Drilling Fluid market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Continuous Growth in Demand from Permian Basin
– The Permian Basin, also known as West Texas Basin, is one of the most prolific oil and natural gas geologic basins in the United States. The basin spans West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico.
– The Permian Basin is approximately 250 miles wide and 300 miles long, across West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The basin encompasses several sub-basins, including the Delaware Basin and Midland Basin.
– Moreover, with increasing demand for unconventional resources, the activity in the Delaware Basin and Marfa Basin has revived. Currently, the number of exploring wells are increasing in the basin.
– Additionally, it is the largest shale oil producing basin in the country, and is poised to become one of the largest crude producing regions, only next to Saudi Arabia and Russia. The major operators in the basin include Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Apache Corporation, CONCHO RESOURCES INC. (COG OPERATING LLC), and BHP Billiton Pet (Txla OP) CO., among others.
Oil-based Drilling Fluids
– Oil-based drilling fluid is a type of invert-emulsion, with oil being the continuous phase. It is mostly formulated with base oils, such as diesel oil and mineral oil. Oil-based muds have an oil/water ration ranging from 65/35 to 95/5.
– Oil-based drilling fluids aid in lower well frictions, as compared to other types of drilling fluids. This makes them highly useful in high-depth and zones to withstand high temperature and pressure. These fluids do not interact with water-wet rocks, owing to their capillary pressure.
– Additionally, oil-based drilling muds help in maintaining the pH levels during drilling operations, to withstand the effects of wellbore gases, such as hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide.
– The high-gas solubility in oil-based muds also makes the detection of kicks more challenging, as compared to their water-based counterparts.
– Such increasing development of shale and tight gas reserves in the country is expected to boost the usage of oil-based drilling fluids, during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Onshore Drilling Fluid market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Onshore Drilling Fluid market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Onshore Drilling Fluid market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Onshore Drilling Fluid ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Onshore Drilling Fluid market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Onshore Drilling Fluid space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Onshore Drilling Fluid market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Onshore Drilling Fluid Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Onshore Drilling Fluid Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Onshore Drilling Fluid market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Onshore Drilling Fluid market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Onshore Drilling Fluid market trends that influence the global Onshore Drilling Fluid market
Detailed TOC of Onshore Drilling Fluid Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Low Breakeven Price and High Crude Oil Price
4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Longer Lateral Length
4.2.3 Continuous Growth in Demand from Permian Basin
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High DUC Well Count
4.3.2 Drilling Fluid Challenges
4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Regulations and Policies
4.7 Raw Materials Trends
4.8 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Oil-based Drilling Fluid
5.1.2 Synthetic-based Drilling Fluid
5.1.3 Water-based Drilling Fluid
5.2 Basin
5.2.1 Permian
5.2.2 Eagle Ford
5.2.3 Niobrara
5.2.4 Bakken
5.2.5 Appalachia
5.2.6 Other Basins
5.3 Additive Type
5.3.1 Protective Chemicals
5.3.2 Fluid Viscosifiers
5.3.3 Weighting Agents
5.3.4 Wetting Agents
5.3.5 Lost Circulation Materials
5.3.6 Thinners
5.3.7 Rheology Modifiers
5.3.8 Surfactants
5.3.9 Alkalinity and pH Control Materials
5.3.10 Shale Stabilizers
5.3.11 Other Additive Types (Including Defoamers)
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Imdex Limited
6.4.2 Horizon Mud Company Inc.
6.4.3 Aes Drilling Fluids LLC
6.4.4 Medserv PLC
6.4.5 BAKER HUGHES A GE CO.
6.4.6 Schlumberger Limited
6.4.7 Newpark Resources Inc.
6.4.8 Weatherford International PLC
6.4.9 National-oilwell Varco Inc.
6.4.10 Francis Drilling Fluids Ltd
6.4.11 Oleon Americas Inc. (Avril Group)
6.4.12 Q’max Solutions Inc.
6.4.13 Unique Drilling Fluids Inc.
6.4.14 Sunwest Fluids LLC
6.4.15 Mcada Drilling Fluids
6.4.16 Geo Drilling Fluids Inc.
6.4.17 Ces Energy Solutions Corp.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Re-emergence of Austin Chalk
7.2 Increasing Exploitation of Unconventional Reserves
