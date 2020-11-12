Global Activated Carbon Market 2020 Outlook to 2024: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development
Key Market Trends:
Emerging Applications in the Medical and Pharmaceutical Sector
– Activated carbon has several direct, as well as indirect applications, in the medical and pharmaceutical sector.
– Activated carbon is used to reduce cholesterol levels and treat cholestasis during pregnancy. It is used as an anti-flatulent before abdominal radiography procedures and after radiography. It is employed in the removal of radio-opaque dyestuffs that are discharged to the sewerage system.
– Another advantage of activated carbon in the medical field is its efficiency in solving over-the-counter stomach remedies, where it is incorporated as an active ingredient. For wound care, activated carbon is included in dressings for controlling odor, and in certain cases, to prevent sepsis.
– Owing to its superior adsorbing capabilities, activated carbon can be employed in cases where effective filtration systems are involved in pharmaceutical processing. Key factors in these cases are performance and purity. These factors help in reducing the contamination of the end product, without affecting the pH value of the solution, while at the same time, ensuring soluble minerals with low-acid content.
– Owing to the growing usage of activated carbon in pharmaceutical applications, the market for the same has witnessed tremendous growth over the last five years, and is expected to grow in the coming years.
Growing Demand from Industrial Processing
– Activated carbon in industrial processing is used for a variety of processes involving purification, recovery, and removal of substances at every stage of processing.
– Additionally, it acts as a catalyst to support industrial processes, like production and destruction of phosgene, production of glyphosate, and removal of mercaptan in petroleum distillates.
– In industrial processes, gas streams require purification to prevent the poisoning of downstream catalysts, or to meet specific requirements.
– Valuable solvents that may be lost from the discharge stack can be adsorbed onto activated carbon and then recovered using pressure swing or temperature swing (via steam or nitrogen) for reuse. Hence, there is a heavy requirement of activated carbon from such industrial processes.
– Increasing industrial activities have been observed in the United States. Therefore, the market of activated carbon in the industrial processing segment has the potential for growth.
– Therefore, considering the aforementioned factors, the demand for activated carbon is expected to rise from the country’s’ industrial processing sector.
Market Overview:
Detailed TOC of Activated Carbon Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Conformance to Stringent Environmental Regulations in Water Treatment Applications
4.1.2 Augmenting Prominence for Air Pollution Control (Especially Mercury Removal)
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Narrower Markets Due to Increased Costs of Some Grades of Activated Carbon
4.2.2 Threat of Substitutes Like Silica Gel and Supersand
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Import and Export Trends
4.6 Price Trends
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Powdered Activated Carbon
5.1.2 Granular Activated Carbon
5.1.3 Extruded or Pelletized Activated Carbon
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Gas Purification
5.2.2 Water Purification
5.2.3 Metal Extraction
5.2.4 Medicine
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Water Treatment
5.3.2 Food and Beverage
5.3.3 Healthcare
5.3.4 Automotive
5.3.5 Industrial Processing
5.3.6 Other End-user Industries
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Kureha Corporation
6.4.2 ADA Carbon Solutions Inc.
6.4.3 Albemarle Corporation
6.4.4 Cabot Corporation
6.4.5 Carbon Activated Corporation
6.4.6 CarbUSA
6.4.7 Donau Chemie AG
6.4.8 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
6.4.9 Ingevity
6.4.10 Jacobi Carbons Inc. (Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd)
6.4.11 Kuraray Co. Ltd
6.4.12 Oxbow Activated Carbon
6.4.13 Prominent Systems Inc.
6.4.14 Veolia
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Emerging Applications in the Medical and Pharmaceutical Sector
7.2 Growing Prominence for Reactivated Carbon
