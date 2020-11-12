Global Tin Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2024; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value
"Tin Market" report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more.
Key Market Trends:
Soldering to be the Fastest-growing Application
– Tin is an important constituent in solders, as it wets and adheres to many common base metals at temperatures considerably below their melting points.
– Tin is alloyed with lead to produce solders with melting points lower than those of either tin or lead. Small amounts of different metals, notably antimony and silver, are added to tin-lead solders to increase their strength.
– These solders can be used for joints subjected to high or even subzero service temperatures. Tin-zinc solders are used to solder aluminum, while tin-antimony and tin-silver solders are employed in applications requiring joints with high creep-resistance. Other industries, such as metallurgy, automotive, and marine industries, also heavily employ tin-based solders.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region was the largest market for tin. China is one of the largest producers and consumers of tin, globally. The automotive industry, one of the major contributors in the tin market, has grown considerably in the recent years. However, the Chinese automotive industry remains fragmented. This scenario is likely to have a positive impact on the tin demand from the Chinese automotive sector. In addition, the other major end-user industries for tin include electrical and electronics, heavy engineering, packaging, etc. China’s information and communication technology (ICT) sector has grown at a rapid pace in the past decade, owing to the support of the Chinese government and favorable digitization plans and policies.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Tin market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Tin market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Tin market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Tin market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Tin market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Tin ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Tin market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Tin space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Tin market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Tin Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Tin Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Tin market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Tin market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Tin market trends that influence the global Tin market
Detailed TOC of Tin Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Housing Construction Activities in Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific
4.2.2 Automotive Production Rise in Asia-Pacific and
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Stagnant or Declining Tin Production in the Coming Years
4.3.2 Miniaturization of Electronic Products
4.3.3 Availability of Substitutes
4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Price Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Metal
5.1.2 Alloy
5.1.3 Compounds
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Soldering
5.2.2 Tin Plating
5.2.3 Specialized Alloy
5.2.4 Lead-acid Battery
5.2.5 Chemicals
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Automotive
5.3.2 Electronics
5.3.3 Packaging (Food and Beverages)
5.3.4 Glass
5.3.5 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Production Analysis
5.4.1.1 Australia
5.4.1.2 Bolivia
5.4.1.3 Brazil
5.4.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo
5.4.1.5 Indonesia
5.4.1.6 Malaysia
5.4.1.7 Myanmar
5.4.1.8 Peru
5.4.1.9 Russia
5.4.1.10 Thailand
5.4.1.11 Vietnam
5.4.1.12 Others
5.4.2 Consumption Analysis
5.4.2.1 North America
5.4.2.1.1 United States
5.4.2.1.2 Mexico
5.4.2.1.3 Canada
5.4.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.4.2.2
5.4.2.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2.3 France
5.4.2.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.2.5 Austria
5.4.2.2.6 Rest of
5.4.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.2.3.1 China
5.4.2.3.2 India
5.4.2.3.3 Japan
5.4.2.3.4 South Korea
5.4.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2.4 South America
5.4.2.4.1 Brazil
5.4.2.4.2 Argentina
5.4.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.2.5.1 South Africa
5.4.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.4.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 ArcelorMittal
6.4.2 Avalon Rare Metals Inc.
6.4.3 DowDuPont
6.4.4 Gejiu Zili Mining and Smelting Co. Ltd
6.4.5 Guangxi China Tin Group Co. Ltd
6.4.6 Malaysia Smelting Corp.
6.4.7 Metallo Chimique international NV
6.4.8 Minsur SA
6.4.9 PT Timah
6.4.10 Thailand Smelting and Refining Co. Ltd
6.4.11 Yunnan Chengfeng Non-Ferrous Metals Co. Ltd
6.4.12 Yunnan Tin Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 New Cheap Tin-aluminum Alloy in Lithium-ion Batteries
7.2 Shifting Focus toward Recycling of Tin
7.3 Recovery in Secondary Refined Tin Output
