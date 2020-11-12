Global Tin Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2024; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

“Tin Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Tin market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Soldering to be the Fastest-growing Application

– Tin is an important constituent in solders, as it wets and adheres to many common base metals at temperatures considerably below their melting points.

– Tin is alloyed with lead to produce solders with melting points lower than those of either tin or lead. Small amounts of different metals, notably antimony and silver, are added to tin-lead solders to increase their strength.

– These solders can be used for joints subjected to high or even subzero service temperatures. Tin-zinc solders are used to solder aluminum, while tin-antimony and tin-silver solders are employed in applications requiring joints with high creep-resistance. Other industries, such as metallurgy, automotive, and marine industries, also heavily employ tin-based solders.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region was the largest market for tin. China is one of the largest producers and consumers of tin, globally. The automotive industry, one of the major contributors in the tin market, has grown considerably in the recent years. However, the Chinese automotive industry remains fragmented. This scenario is likely to have a positive impact on the tin demand from the Chinese automotive sector. In addition, the other major end-user industries for tin include electrical and electronics, heavy engineering, packaging, etc. China’s information and communication technology (ICT) sector has grown at a rapid pace in the past decade, owing to the support of the Chinese government and favorable digitization plans and policies.

Market Overview:

The tin market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.22% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The major factors driving the market studied are the rising demand for electronics, followed by rising demand for lead-free solder. On the flip side, factors, such as stagnant or declining tin production in the upcoming years and the availability of substitutes, are restraining the market growth.

– Increasing housing construction activities in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific are expected to drive the demand for the market, during the forecast period.

– Stagnant or declining tin production in the coming years is likely to hinder the market growth.

– New, cheap tin-aluminum alloy in lithium-ion batteries is projected to act as an opportunity for the market, in the future.< Key Manufacturers Like

