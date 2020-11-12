Global Thermal Spray Powder Market 2020 Outlook to 2024: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development
Thermal Spray Powder market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from the Aerospace Industry
– Ceramic powders, such as tungsten carbide and chrome carbide, are used as thermal barrier coatings in the aerospace and aviation sector, to protect components against intense heat and wear. In the aerospace sector, thermal spray powders are extensively used as the protective coatings of aircraft components and to repair the old ones. They are used in the protection of engine turbine blades and actuation systems, to provide high thermal resistance and longevity.
– Thermal spray powder coatings are largely employed for several purposes in jet engine components, such as crank shafts, piston rings, cylinders, valves, and so on. In addition, they are also applied in the coating of landing gear (bearings and axles inside the landing gear) to withstand the forces during landing and take-off.
– The aircraft production industry is booming in the Asia-Pacific and South American regions. Countries, such as China and India, are witnessing growth in the aircraft passenger travel rate, owing to the rising consumer incomes and increasing airport infrastructure network. The production of large commercial aircrafts across the world has been increasing over the past few years. In 2017, the production increased by 8.4%.
– Aircraft production has been increasing over the past few decades, owing to the increasing passenger traffic, coupled with the need for fuel efficient aircraft. The number of deliveries by Airbus manufacturer has been increasing over the past 15 years. In 2017, the number of aircraft deliveries increased by 4.36%.
– The air travel passenger fleet in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to rise by 5.7%, while the aircraft fleet is expected to increase at a rate of 4.8% during the forecast period. The total aircraft fleet is expected to reach to a number of 17,520 by 2036. Similarly, the Latin American and Middle Eastern regions are also expected to witness significant growth rates of 4.4% and 5.1%, respectively, between 2017 and 2036. With increasing aircraft fleet, the repair and maintenance of aircraft also increases YoY.
– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
North America region to Dominate the Market
The is the world’s largest and most powerful economy, with a per capita income of USD 55,900. The economic growth rate was 2.9% in 2018, and is expected to increase to 2.3% in 2019. It is the second largest automotive manufacturer, after China, and produced 11 314 705 units vehicles in 2018. Over the past five years, the country witnessed a robust growth in automobile production. Furthermore, the production increases by 1.1% in 2018. Export of aerospace components to countries, such as France, China, and Germany, along with robust consumer spending in the United States, is driving the manufacturing activities in the aerospace industry. Industrial gas turbines are likely to play an important role in achieving national objectives related to energy and environment. The ongoing technical advances make gas turbines the logical choice for power generation and replacement of old thermal facilities operating on coal and oil. The thermal spray powder market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period, due to high demand from various end-user industries.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Thermal Spray Powder market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Thermal Spray Powder market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Thermal Spray Powder market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Thermal Spray Powder market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Thermal Spray Powder ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Thermal Spray Powder market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Thermal Spray Powder space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Thermal Spray Powder market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Thermal Spray Powder Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Thermal Spray Powder Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Thermal Spray Powder market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Thermal Spray Powder market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Thermal Spray Powder market trends that influence the global Thermal Spray Powder market
Detailed TOC of Thermal Spray Powder Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Higher Performance Customized Alloy Powders
4.1.2 Extensive Consumption of Thermal Sprayed Tungsten-cobalt (WC-Co) Coatings
4.1.3 Extensive Consumption in Anti-corrosion Applications
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Issues Regarding Process Reliability and Consistency
4.2.2 Rising Popularity of Thermal Spray Ceramic Coatings
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Powder Type
5.1.1 Tungsten Carbide
5.1.2 Molybdenum
5.1.3 Chrome Carbide
5.1.4 Other Powder Types
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Aerospace
5.2.2 Automotive
5.2.3 Industrial Gas Turbines
5.2.4 Oil & Gas
5.2.5 Power
5.2.6 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Venezuela
5.3.4.4 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 UAE
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 5iTECH (AlSher APM LLC)
6.4.2 Bay State Surface Technologies Inc. (AIMTEK)
6.4.3 Carpenter Powder Products (CRS Holdings Inc.)
6.4.4 Global Tungsten & Powders
6.4.5 Höganäs AB
6.4.6 Kennametal Inc.
6.4.7 Plasma Powders & Systems Inc.
6.4.8 Powder Alloy Corporation
6.4.9 Praxair ST Technology Inc.
6.4.10 The Fisher Barton Group (Lineage Alloys)
6.4.11 Polymet Corp.
6.4.12 Treibacher Industrie AG
6.4.13 C&M Technologies GmbH
6.4.14 HC Starck GmbH
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Industrial Scale Production of Environmental Barrier Coatings (EBC) Thermal Spray Powders
7.2 Robust Hydrophobic Surfaces from Suspension HVOF Thermal Sprayed Rare-Earth Oxide Ceramics Coatings
7.3 Current Progress in Solution Precursor Plasma Spraying of Cermets
