Global Thermal Spray Materials Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for High Performance Customized Alloy Powders in the Automotive Industry

– In Asia-Pacific (especially in India), a noticeable market trend is evident in the form of increased demand for high performance customized alloy powders. This is particularly evident in the automotive industry, where high-performance engine components, such as turbochargers, require high temperature resistance materials.

– The automotive manufacturing sector in the Asia-Pacific region has been increasing at a strong rate and further growth is expected to be witnessed over the forecast period, owing to the surge in investments and expansion in production facilities in the region.

– Major car manufacturers, such as Chevrolet, Daimler, Jeep, Audi, Volvo, and Kia, have either set up their automotive manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new facilities in the Asia-Pacific region in the near future.

– China is the largest producer of motor vehicles in the world, with more than 27 million motor vehicles produced in 2018. The strong GDP and income growth rate, stronger demands from lower-tier cities, declining prices, and government support for promoting new-energy vehicles are expected to drive the automotive market further.

– Similarly, motor vehicle production in India increased by around 8% during 2018, from 4,792,231 vehicles produced in 2017 to 5,174,645 vehicles in 2018. In India, with increasing demand for vehicles, several automobile manufacturers have started investing heavily in various segments of the industry.

– The thermal spray coatings used for cylinder bores in automotive engines are expected to witness robust demand in the region, over the forecast period. Coatings applied for transmission and suspension parts are also projected to witness a growth in the consumption rates in the Asia-Pacific region.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

North America was found to be the major market for the consumption of thermal spray materials, followed by Asia-Pacific and . The domination by the region is majorly owing to the presence of the globally renowned civil and military aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing, Airbus, and Bombardier, among others. The aerospace manufacturers in the region are highly competitive internationally. Investors in the US aerospace industry are supported by the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) “gold standard” of aviation safety, helping in boosting the confidence of buyers and passengers globally. The moderate growth in the other end-user industries for thermal spray materials is also expected to drive the consumption of thermal spray materials in the region. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for thermal spray materials in the region and the same trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Thermal Spray Materials Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for High Performance Customized Alloy Powders in the Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Extensive Consumption of Thermal Sprayed Tungsten-cobalt (WC-Co) Coatings

4.1.3 Increasing Prominence for Plasma Spray Coatings

4.1.4 Evolution in the Power Generation Sector in the Asia-Pacific Region

4.1.5 Extensive Consumption in Anti-corrosion Applications

4.1.6 Rising Popularity of Thermal Spray Ceramic Coatings

4.1.7 Replacement of Hard Chrome Coatings

4.1.8 Growing Application in the Aerospace and Defense Sectors

4.1.9 Increased Thermal Spray Usage in Medical Devices

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Emergence of Hard Trivalent Coating

4.2.2 Issues Regarding Process Reliability and Consistency

4.2.3 Dearth of Usage in the Emerging Economies

4.2.4 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.5.1 Price Comparison

4.5.2 Performance Comparison

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Coating Materials

5.1.1.1 Powders

5.1.1.1.1 Ceramics

5.1.1.1.1.1 Ceramic Oxides

5.1.1.1.1.1.1 Alumina

5.1.1.1.1.1.2 Titania

5.1.1.1.1.1.3 Zirconia

5.1.1.1.1.1.4 Chromia and Other Ceramic Oxides

5.1.1.1.1.2 Carbides (Including Cermets)

5.1.1.1.1.2.1 Chromium Carbides

5.1.1.1.1.2.2 Tungsten Carbides

5.1.1.1.2 Metals

5.1.1.1.2.1 Pure Metal and Alloys

5.1.1.1.2.2 Precious Metals

5.1.1.1.2.3 MCrAlY

5.1.1.1.3 Polymer and Other Coating Materials

5.1.1.2 Wires/Rods

5.1.1.3 Other Coating Materials (Liquid)

5.1.2 Supplementary Materials (Auxiliary Materials)

5.2 By Process Type

5.2.1 Combustion

5.2.1.1 Low Velocity (Wire/Powder)

5.2.1.2 High Velocity (HVOF/HVLF/HVAF)

5.2.1.3 Detonation

5.2.2 Electric Energy

5.2.2.1 Wire Arc

5.2.2.2 Plasma

5.2.2.3 Cold Spray

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Aerospace

5.3.2 Industrial Gas Turbines

5.3.3 Automotive

5.3.4 Electronics

5.3.5 Oil and Gas

5.3.6 Medical Devices

5.3.7 Energy and Power

5.3.8 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis**

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 5Itech LLC (Alsher APM)

6.3.2 Ametek Inc.

6.3.3 Bay State Surface Technologies Inc. (AIMTEK Inc.)

6.3.4 C&M Technologies GmbH

6.3.5 Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS Holdings Inc.)

6.3.6 Castolin Eutectic

6.3.7 Global Tungsten & Powders Corp. (GTP)

6.3.8 Hai Inc.

6.3.9 H.C.Starck GmbH

6.3.10 Hoganas AB

6.3.11 Hunter Chemical LLC

6.3.12 Kennametal Stellite

6.3.13 LSN Diffusion Ltd

6.3.14 Metallisation Ltd

6.3.15 Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd

6.3.16 Oerlikon

6.3.17 Polymet Corporation

6.3.18 Powder Alloy Corporation

6.3.19 Praxair S.T. Technology Inc.

6.3.20 Saint-Gobain

6.3.21 Sandvik AB

6.3.22 Supersonic Spray Technologies (SST)

6.3.23 The Fisher Barton Group

6.3.24 Thermion

6.3.25 Treibacher Industrie AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Current Progress in Solution Precursor Plasma Spraying of Cermets

7.2 Robust Hydrophobic Surfaces from Suspension HVOF Thermal Sprayed Rare Earth Oxide Ceramics Coatings

7.3 Development of Air Plasma Thermal Spray Coating for Thermal Barrier Coating and Oxidation Resistance Applications on Ni-base Super Alloys

7.4 Significant Popularity of Thermal Spray for Electronics and Sensing Applications

7.5 Industrial Scale Production of Environmental Barrier Coatings (EBC) Thermal Spray Powders

7.6 Recycling of Thermal Spray Processing Materials

7.7 Advancements in Spraying Technology

7.8 Emerging Solutions for the Mining and Oil and Gas Industries

