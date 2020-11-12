Global Super Abrasives Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview
Super Abrasives market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry
– Owing to the properties, such as extreme hardness and no microcracking, super abrasives are proven to be beneficial in the manufacturing of efficient products for the industry.
– Super abrasives are the ideal choice for manufacturing several essential automotive components, like powertrains, engines, and steering mechanisms.
– Super abrasives are used in the finishing of cam/crankshaft grinding, gear shaft grinding, steering components, injection systems, and belts, among others.
– The demand for powertrains is increasing significantly, and account for the majority of the super abrasives consumption.
– There have been increasing technological developments in the automotive manufacturing processes, in order to achieve better fuel efficiencies and enhance the life of motor vehicles. The usage of super abrasives for manufacturing automotive components has proven to be useful in increasing the life of wheels, as well as achieving higher G-ratios at the same power.
– The automotive industry has been growing significantly, for the past few years. In 2017, around 73.46 million cars were produced worldwide. In the past two decades, the automotive industry had perceived a lot of transformation, with the digitization of vehicles and increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles.
– Owing to the aforementioned factors, the demand for super abrasives used in the automotive sector is expected to increase at a consistent rate, in the near future.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the super abrasives market in 2018. Owing to the demand for electronics in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the demand for super abrasives in the manufacturing processes is also increasing in the region.
– In India, the consumer durables, like electronics appliances, have witnessed a tremendous increase in the production and sales, owing to the growing middle-class income, rapid urbanization, and change in lifestyle of the working class. Government initiatives have supported the expansion of consumer electronics production.
– Many global manufacturers have expanded their production facilities in the country, and many manufacturing projects are underway in the next 10 years.
– According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian electronics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 41%, between 2017 and 2020, to reach a value of USD 400 billion. Such demand and viable opportunities for production, in the consumer electronics segment in India, are expected to provide a wide array of opportunities for the consumption of super abrasives in the coming years.
– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to boost the market studied during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Super Abrasives market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Super Abrasives market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Super Abrasives market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Super Abrasives market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Super Abrasives ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Super Abrasives market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Super Abrasives space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Super Abrasives market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Super Abrasives Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Super Abrasives Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Super Abrasives market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Super Abrasives market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Super Abrasives market trends that influence the global Super Abrasives market
Detailed TOC of Super Abrasives Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 CNC Machines Replacing Old Technologies
4.1.2 Conventional Abrasives Substituted by Super Abrasives
4.1.3 Increasing Use in the Automobile Sector
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Initial Investment due to High Cost of Abrasives
4.2.2 Advanced Technological Requirements
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Material Type
5.1.1 Diamond
5.1.1.1 Vitrified Diamond
5.1.1.2 Electroplated Diamond
5.1.1.3 Resin Bond Diamond
5.1.1.4 Metal Diamond
5.1.2 Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)
5.1.2.1 Vitrified CBN
5.1.2.2 Electroplated CBN
5.1.2.3 Resin Bond CBN
5.1.2.4 Metal CBN
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Aerospace
5.2.2 Automotive
5.2.3 Medical
5.2.4 Electronics
5.2.5 Oil and Gas
5.2.6 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Powertrain
5.3.2 Bearing
5.3.3 Gear
5.3.4 Tool Grinding
5.3.5 Turbine
5.3.6 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.2.4 Rest of North America
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 France
5.4.3.4 Italy
5.4.3.5 NORDIC Countries
5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 Rest of the World
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.4.3 United Arab Emirates
5.4.4.4 Others
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M Company
6.4.2 Action SuperAbrasive
6.4.3 Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd
6.4.4 Carborundum Universal Ltd
6.4.5 Guangdong Chanway Industrial Co. Ltd
6.4.6 Diamant Gesellschaft Tesch GmbH
6.4.7 Diametal AG
6.4.8 Dr.Kaiser
6.4.9 Eagles Superabrasives
6.4.10 Gunter Effgen GmbH
6.4.11 Ehwa Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd
6.4.12 Zhuhai Elephant Abrasives Co. Ltd
6.4.13 Finzler, Schrock & Kimmel GmbH
6.4.14 Heger GmbH Excellent Diamond Tools
6.4.15 Zhengzhou Hongtuo Superabrasive Products Co. Ltd
6.4.16 Husqvarna AB
6.4.17 Klingspor
6.4.18 Krebs & RiedelSchleifscheibenfabrik GmbH & Co.
6.4.19 KURE GRINDING WHEEL
6.4.20 Mirka Ltd
6.4.21 Noritake
6.4.22 Saint-Gobain Abrasives (Saint Gobain) 9.23 Sak Industries Private Limited
6.4.23 Hyperion Materials & Technologies
6.4.24 Shanghai Z&Y Industrial Diamond Co. Ltd
6.4.25 Sia Abrasives Industries AG
6.4.26 SlipNaxos Chile SA
6.4.27 Jiangsu Subei Grinding Wheel Factory Co. Ltd
6.4.28 Super Abrasives Inc.
6.4.29 Zische Schleifwerzeuge GmbH
6.4.30 Toyoda Van Moppes Ltd
6.4.31 Tyrolit
6.4.32 VSM AG
6.4.33 White Dove Company Limited
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Expertise in Developing New Technology
7.2 Miniaturization of Super Abrasives to Nano Scale: Usage in Medical and Electronic Components
7.3 Growing Research for Cost Reduction
