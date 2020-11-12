Global Super Abrasives Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Super Abrasives Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Super Abrasives market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry

– Owing to the properties, such as extreme hardness and no microcracking, super abrasives are proven to be beneficial in the manufacturing of efficient products for the industry.

– Super abrasives are the ideal choice for manufacturing several essential automotive components, like powertrains, engines, and steering mechanisms.

– Super abrasives are used in the finishing of cam/crankshaft grinding, gear shaft grinding, steering components, injection systems, and belts, among others.

– The demand for powertrains is increasing significantly, and account for the majority of the super abrasives consumption.

– There have been increasing technological developments in the automotive manufacturing processes, in order to achieve better fuel efficiencies and enhance the life of motor vehicles. The usage of super abrasives for manufacturing automotive components has proven to be useful in increasing the life of wheels, as well as achieving higher G-ratios at the same power.

– The automotive industry has been growing significantly, for the past few years. In 2017, around 73.46 million cars were produced worldwide. In the past two decades, the automotive industry had perceived a lot of transformation, with the digitization of vehicles and increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles.

– Owing to the aforementioned factors, the demand for super abrasives used in the automotive sector is expected to increase at a consistent rate, in the near future.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the super abrasives market in 2018. Owing to the demand for electronics in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the demand for super abrasives in the manufacturing processes is also increasing in the region.

– In India, the consumer durables, like electronics appliances, have witnessed a tremendous increase in the production and sales, owing to the growing middle-class income, rapid urbanization, and change in lifestyle of the working class. Government initiatives have supported the expansion of consumer electronics production.

– Many global manufacturers have expanded their production facilities in the country, and many manufacturing projects are underway in the next 10 years.

– According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian electronics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 41%, between 2017 and 2020, to reach a value of USD 400 billion. Such demand and viable opportunities for production, in the consumer electronics segment in India, are expected to provide a wide array of opportunities for the consumption of super abrasives in the coming years.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to boost the market studied during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The super abrasives market is expected to witness significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of 9.23% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The major factors driving the market are CNC machines replacing old technologies and conventional abrasives substituted by super abrasives.

– Based on the end-user industry, the electronics segment dominated the market, followed by automotive and aerospace.

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, holding a share of almost 50%. This is primarily due to the rising demand from the electronics and automotive industries.

In 2018, the diamond segment dominated the market, holding a share of almost 70%.

