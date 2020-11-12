Global Sodium Thiosulphate Market 2020 Outlook to 2024: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development
"Sodium Thiosulphate Market" report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Sodium Thiosulphate market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Medical Application to Dominate the Market
– One of the major medical applications of sodium thiosulphate is to treat lead, mercury, arsenic and bismuth poisoning. The treatment is done through intravenous injections of STS owing to the lack of toxicity during administration.
– One of the more recent medical applications of STS is in treating Calciphylaxis which is observed in patients suffering from kidney failure. STS is also used in preventing the toxicity of a cancer treating agent called cisplatin.
– Increasing cases of chronic kidney diseases in the is expected to drive the medical application of STS during the forecast period. The key factors that are driving the rise in chronic kidney diseases are population growth, increased risk exposure and aging.
– There are several epidemiological studies done in the recent years which suggest the possibility of using STS as an anti-inflammatory agent and as a neuroprotective agent.
– Hence, Medical application is likely to remain the most dominant application and occupy the largest market share during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The demand for STS is high from medical, photograph processing and water treatment industries of Asia-pacific region. Investment on water treatment chemicals in China is likely to increase owing to the increased focus on water treatment in the 13th five year plan. This increase in demand for water treatment chemicals is likely to boost the demand for STS. Apart from these, factors like growing investments in healthcare and growing disposable income in countries like India are also expected to boost the demand for STS in Asia-pacific. The increasing number of patients suffering from renal diseases in countries like India and China is also expected to boost the demand for sodium thiosulphate in the Asia-Pacific region. These factors are likely to propel the demand for STS in the region.
Market Overview:
Sodium Thiosulphate market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Sodium Thiosulphate market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Sodium Thiosulphate market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
the Global Sodium Thiosulphate Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
