Global Silicon Metal Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Silicon Metal Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Silicon Metal market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244564

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Semiconductor Application

– Silicon is commonly used as a semiconductor in electronics: devices such as printed circuit boards, transistors, integrated circuits, and many more because of its properties that helps in achieving the desired conductive efficiency.

– Silicon conducts electricity under some conditions and acts as an insulator under others.

– Silicon’s electrical properties can be modified through a process called doping. These characteristics make it an ideal material for making transistors that amplify electrical signals.

– Silicon wafer is the most common type of electronic components that are used in numerous electronic devices.

– Silicon possesses a moderate energy band gap of 1.12eV at 0 K. This makes silicon a stable element when compared to Germanium and reduces the chance of leakage current.

– Recently, research is being conducted in the field of silicon photonics, which combines the photonics and electronics to create ultra-fast optical data processing.

– For all such reasons, the usage of silicon metals in semiconductor application is increasing across the globe.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. China is the world’s largest producer of Silicon.

– According to the silicon branch of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNIA), China wants to reposition its domestic silicon metal sector as a strategic source of raw material for the nation because of the persistent overseas anti-dumping policies imposed against import of silicon from China.

– The Chinese silicon metal sector has been a high energy and resource consuming and a high polluting industry. Although some regional governments have preferential policies for their local silicon players to lift their completeness, due to the expected limited room for a further fall in rigid costs, domestic silicon prices are likely to be stable in the future.

– There exists a strong competition between among various key Chinese silicon production zones, especially between Yunnan Province, Central China and Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Northwest China. The Yunnan government has cut power costs in the region, to enhance its competitiveness and output, while Xinjiang, as of end-2016, accounted for 33% of China’s annual national silicon metal output, with strong competitiveness.

– All such factors are expected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The market for silicon metal is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. One of the major factors driving the studied market is the increasing demand for aluminum-silicon alloys. High-cost of production is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Semiconductor application dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– Rising demand for solar panel in Asia-Pacific is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.< Key Manufacturers Like

Elkem

Ferroglobe PLC

Globe Speciality Metals, Inc.

H.C. Starck

Liasa

Mississipi Silicon

Panadyne, Inc.

RIMA Group

Rusal

Sil’tronix Silicon Technologies

Silicon Metal Industries

Simcoa Operations Pty. Ltd

Sumco Corporation

The Quartz Corporation

Wynca Group