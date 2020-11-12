Food Service Packaging Market Trend, Size, Current Industry Figures, Forecast 2020-2026| Major Players: Amcor, Dupont, Westrock, Ball, Huhtamaki Oyj, Sealed Air, Berry Plastic, Reynolds Group Holding, International Paper, Ds Smith, Genpak

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering COVID-19 impact and the increasing demand of global market, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Food Service Packaging Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Food Service Packaging market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Food Service Packaging market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Food Service Packaging market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Amcor, Dupont, Westrock, Ball, Huhtamaki Oyj, Sealed Air, Berry Plastic, Reynolds Group Holding, International Paper, Ds Smith, Genpak Market Segment by Product Type: , Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging Market Segment by Application: , Alcoholic Beverages, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Food Service Packaging market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Food Service Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Food Service Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Food Service Packaging market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Food Service Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Food Service Packaging market

TOC

1 Food Service Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Food Service Packaging Product Overview

1.2 Food Service Packaging Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Flexible Packaging

1.2.2 Rigid Packaging

1.3 Global Food Service Packaging Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Food Service Packaging Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Food Service Packaging Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Food Service Packaging Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Food Service Packaging Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Food Service Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Food Service Packaging Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Food Service Packaging Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Food Service Packaging Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Food Service Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Food Service Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Food Service Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Food Service Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Food Service Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Food Service Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Food Service Packaging Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Food Service Packaging Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Food Service Packaging Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Food Service Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Food Service Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Food Service Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Food Service Packaging Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Food Service Packaging Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Food Service Packaging as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Food Service Packaging Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Food Service Packaging Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Food Service Packaging by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Food Service Packaging Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Food Service Packaging Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Food Service Packaging Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Food Service Packaging Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Food Service Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Food Service Packaging Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Food Service Packaging Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Food Service Packaging Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Food Service Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Food Service Packaging by Application

4.1 Food Service Packaging Segment by Application

4.1.1 Alcoholic Beverages

4.1.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages

4.1.3 Fruits & Vegetables

4.1.4 Bakery & Confectionery

4.2 Global Food Service Packaging Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Food Service Packaging Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Food Service Packaging Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Food Service Packaging Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Food Service Packaging by Application

4.5.2 Europe Food Service Packaging by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Food Service Packaging by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Food Service Packaging by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Food Service Packaging by Application 5 North America Food Service Packaging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Food Service Packaging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Food Service Packaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Food Service Packaging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Food Service Packaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Food Service Packaging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Food Service Packaging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Food Service Packaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Food Service Packaging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Food Service Packaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Food Service Packaging Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Food Service Packaging Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Food Service Packaging Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Food Service Packaging Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Food Service Packaging Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Food Service Packaging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Food Service Packaging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Food Service Packaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Food Service Packaging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Food Service Packaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Food Service Packaging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Food Service Packaging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Food Service Packaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Food Service Packaging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Food Service Packaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Food Service Packaging Business

10.1 Amcor

10.1.1 Amcor Corporation Information

10.1.2 Amcor Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Amcor Food Service Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Amcor Food Service Packaging Products Offered

10.1.5 Amcor Recent Developments

10.2 Dupont

10.2.1 Dupont Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dupont Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Dupont Food Service Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Amcor Food Service Packaging Products Offered

10.2.5 Dupont Recent Developments

10.3 Westrock

10.3.1 Westrock Corporation Information

10.3.2 Westrock Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Westrock Food Service Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Westrock Food Service Packaging Products Offered

10.3.5 Westrock Recent Developments

10.4 Ball

10.4.1 Ball Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ball Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Ball Food Service Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Ball Food Service Packaging Products Offered

10.4.5 Ball Recent Developments

10.5 Huhtamaki Oyj

10.5.1 Huhtamaki Oyj Corporation Information

10.5.2 Huhtamaki Oyj Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Huhtamaki Oyj Food Service Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Huhtamaki Oyj Food Service Packaging Products Offered

10.5.5 Huhtamaki Oyj Recent Developments

10.6 Sealed Air

10.6.1 Sealed Air Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sealed Air Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Sealed Air Food Service Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Sealed Air Food Service Packaging Products Offered

10.6.5 Sealed Air Recent Developments

10.7 Berry Plastic

10.7.1 Berry Plastic Corporation Information

10.7.2 Berry Plastic Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Berry Plastic Food Service Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Berry Plastic Food Service Packaging Products Offered

10.7.5 Berry Plastic Recent Developments

10.8 Reynolds Group Holding

10.8.1 Reynolds Group Holding Corporation Information

10.8.2 Reynolds Group Holding Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Reynolds Group Holding Food Service Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Reynolds Group Holding Food Service Packaging Products Offered

10.8.5 Reynolds Group Holding Recent Developments

10.9 International Paper

10.9.1 International Paper Corporation Information

10.9.2 International Paper Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 International Paper Food Service Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 International Paper Food Service Packaging Products Offered

10.9.5 International Paper Recent Developments

10.10 Ds Smith

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Food Service Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Ds Smith Food Service Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Ds Smith Recent Developments

10.11 Genpak

10.11.1 Genpak Corporation Information

10.11.2 Genpak Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Genpak Food Service Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Genpak Food Service Packaging Products Offered

10.11.5 Genpak Recent Developments 11 Food Service Packaging Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Food Service Packaging Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Food Service Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Food Service Packaging Industry Trends

11.4.2 Food Service Packaging Market Drivers

11.4.3 Food Service Packaging Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

