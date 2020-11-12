Confectionery Product Market Trend, Size, Current Industry Figures, Forecast 2020-2026| Major Players: Nestle, DeMet’s Candy, Mondeléz, Mars, Ferrara Candy, Arcor, August Storck, Yildiz, Grupo Bimbo, Hershey, Ferrero, Meiji, Perfetti Van Melle, Haribo, Lindt & Sprüngli, Storck, Orion, General Mills, United Confectioners, LOTTE Confectionery, Morinaga, Glico, Crown Confectionery, Cloetta

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering COVID-19 impact and the increasing demand of global market, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Confectionery Product Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Confectionery Product market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Confectionery Product market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Confectionery Product market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Nestle, DeMet’s Candy, Mondeléz, Mars, Ferrara Candy, Arcor, August Storck, Yildiz, Grupo Bimbo, Hershey, Ferrero, Meiji, Perfetti Van Melle, Haribo, Lindt & Sprüngli, Storck, Orion, General Mills, United Confectioners, LOTTE Confectionery, Morinaga, Glico, Crown Confectionery, Cloetta Market Segment by Product Type: , Hard Confectionery Product, Soft Confectionery Product Market Segment by Application: , Online Sales, Offline Retail

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Confectionery Product market.

1 Confectionery Product Market Overview

1.1 Confectionery Product Product Overview

1.2 Confectionery Product Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hard Confectionery Product

1.2.2 Soft Confectionery Product

1.3 Global Confectionery Product Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Confectionery Product Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Confectionery Product Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Confectionery Product Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Confectionery Product Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Confectionery Product Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Confectionery Product Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Confectionery Product Sales Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Confectionery Product Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Confectionery Product Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Confectionery Product Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Confectionery Product Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Confectionery Product Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Confectionery Product Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Product Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Confectionery Product Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Confectionery Product Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Confectionery Product Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Confectionery Product Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Confectionery Product Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Confectionery Product Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Confectionery Product Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Confectionery Product Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Confectionery Product as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Confectionery Product Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Confectionery Product Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Confectionery Product Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Confectionery Product Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Confectionery Product Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Confectionery Product Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Confectionery Product Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Confectionery Product Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Confectionery Product Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Confectionery Product Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Confectionery Product Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Confectionery Product Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Confectionery Product Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Confectionery Product Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Confectionery Product Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Confectionery Product Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Confectionery Product Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Confectionery Product Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Product Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Product Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Confectionery Product by Sales Channel

4.1 Confectionery Product Segment by Sales Channel

4.1.1 Online Sales

4.1.2 Offline Retail

4.2 Global Confectionery Product Sales by Sales Channel: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Confectionery Product Historic Sales by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Confectionery Product Forecasted Sales by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Confectionery Product Market Size by Sales Channel

4.5.1 North America Confectionery Product by Sales Channel

4.5.2 Europe Confectionery Product by Sales Channel

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Confectionery Product by Sales Channel

4.5.4 Latin America Confectionery Product by Sales Channel

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Product by Sales Channel 5 North America Confectionery Product Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Confectionery Product Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Confectionery Product Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Confectionery Product Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Confectionery Product Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Confectionery Product Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Confectionery Product Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Confectionery Product Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Confectionery Product Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Confectionery Product Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Confectionery Product Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Confectionery Product Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Confectionery Product Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Confectionery Product Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Confectionery Product Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Confectionery Product Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Confectionery Product Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Confectionery Product Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Confectionery Product Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Confectionery Product Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Product Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Product Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Product Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Product Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Product Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Confectionery Product Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Confectionery Product Business

10.1 Nestle

10.1.1 Nestle Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nestle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Nestle Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Nestle Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.1.5 Nestle Recent Development

10.2 DeMet’s Candy

10.2.1 DeMet’s Candy Corporation Information

10.2.2 DeMet’s Candy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 DeMet’s Candy Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Nestle Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.2.5 DeMet’s Candy Recent Development

10.3 Mondeléz

10.3.1 Mondeléz Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mondeléz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Mondeléz Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Mondeléz Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.3.5 Mondeléz Recent Development

10.4 Mars

10.4.1 Mars Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mars Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Mars Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Mars Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.4.5 Mars Recent Development

10.5 Ferrara Candy

10.5.1 Ferrara Candy Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ferrara Candy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Ferrara Candy Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Ferrara Candy Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.5.5 Ferrara Candy Recent Development

10.6 Arcor

10.6.1 Arcor Corporation Information

10.6.2 Arcor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Arcor Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Arcor Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.6.5 Arcor Recent Development

10.7 August Storck

10.7.1 August Storck Corporation Information

10.7.2 August Storck Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 August Storck Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 August Storck Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.7.5 August Storck Recent Development

10.8 Yildiz

10.8.1 Yildiz Corporation Information

10.8.2 Yildiz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Yildiz Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Yildiz Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.8.5 Yildiz Recent Development

10.9 Grupo Bimbo

10.9.1 Grupo Bimbo Corporation Information

10.9.2 Grupo Bimbo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Grupo Bimbo Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Grupo Bimbo Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.9.5 Grupo Bimbo Recent Development

10.10 Hershey

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Confectionery Product Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hershey Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hershey Recent Development

10.11 Ferrero

10.11.1 Ferrero Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ferrero Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Ferrero Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Ferrero Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.11.5 Ferrero Recent Development

10.12 Meiji

10.12.1 Meiji Corporation Information

10.12.2 Meiji Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Meiji Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Meiji Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.12.5 Meiji Recent Development

10.13 Perfetti Van Melle

10.13.1 Perfetti Van Melle Corporation Information

10.13.2 Perfetti Van Melle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Perfetti Van Melle Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Perfetti Van Melle Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.13.5 Perfetti Van Melle Recent Development

10.14 Haribo

10.14.1 Haribo Corporation Information

10.14.2 Haribo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Haribo Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Haribo Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.14.5 Haribo Recent Development

10.15 Lindt & Sprüngli

10.15.1 Lindt & Sprüngli Corporation Information

10.15.2 Lindt & Sprüngli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Lindt & Sprüngli Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Lindt & Sprüngli Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.15.5 Lindt & Sprüngli Recent Development

10.16 Storck

10.16.1 Storck Corporation Information

10.16.2 Storck Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Storck Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Storck Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.16.5 Storck Recent Development

10.17 Orion

10.17.1 Orion Corporation Information

10.17.2 Orion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Orion Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Orion Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.17.5 Orion Recent Development

10.18 General Mills

10.18.1 General Mills Corporation Information

10.18.2 General Mills Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 General Mills Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 General Mills Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.18.5 General Mills Recent Development

10.19 United Confectioners

10.19.1 United Confectioners Corporation Information

10.19.2 United Confectioners Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 United Confectioners Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 United Confectioners Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.19.5 United Confectioners Recent Development

10.20 LOTTE Confectionery

10.20.1 LOTTE Confectionery Corporation Information

10.20.2 LOTTE Confectionery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 LOTTE Confectionery Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 LOTTE Confectionery Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.20.5 LOTTE Confectionery Recent Development

10.21 Morinaga

10.21.1 Morinaga Corporation Information

10.21.2 Morinaga Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Morinaga Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Morinaga Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.21.5 Morinaga Recent Development

10.22 Glico

10.22.1 Glico Corporation Information

10.22.2 Glico Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Glico Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Glico Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.22.5 Glico Recent Development

10.23 Crown Confectionery

10.23.1 Crown Confectionery Corporation Information

10.23.2 Crown Confectionery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Crown Confectionery Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Crown Confectionery Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.23.5 Crown Confectionery Recent Development

10.24 Cloetta

10.24.1 Cloetta Corporation Information

10.24.2 Cloetta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Cloetta Confectionery Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Cloetta Confectionery Product Products Offered

10.24.5 Cloetta Recent Development 11 Confectionery Product Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Confectionery Product Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Confectionery Product Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

