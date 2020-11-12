LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering COVID-19 impact and the increasing demand of global market, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global CBD-Infused Drinks Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global CBD-Infused Drinks market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global CBD-Infused Drinks market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global CBD-Infused Drinks market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

California Dreamin, Cann, Cannabiniers., Canopy Growth Corporation, Daytrip Beverages, Forest Coffee Trading Co., G&Juice, Honeydrop Beverages Inc., K-Zen Beverages Inc., Lagunitas Brewing Company, New Age Beverages Corporation, Phivida Holdings Inc., Puration Inc., Sprig, The Alkaline Water Company Inc., UbU Beverages Ltd. Market Segment by Product Type: , Alcoholic Drinks, Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Segment by Application: , Mass Merchandiser, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2001957/global-cbd-infused-drinks-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2001957/global-cbd-infused-drinks-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/26325700a0212fe43d10e0dd4136286a,0,1,global-cbd-infused-drinks-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global CBD-Infused Drinks market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the CBD-Infused Drinks market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the CBD-Infused Drinks industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global CBD-Infused Drinks market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global CBD-Infused Drinks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global CBD-Infused Drinks market

TOC

1 CBD-Infused Drinks Market Overview

1.1 CBD-Infused Drinks Product Overview

1.2 CBD-Infused Drinks Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Alcoholic Drinks

1.2.2 Non-Alcoholic Drinks

1.3 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America CBD-Infused Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe CBD-Infused Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific CBD-Infused Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America CBD-Infused Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa CBD-Infused Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by CBD-Infused Drinks Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players CBD-Infused Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers CBD-Infused Drinks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 CBD-Infused Drinks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 CBD-Infused Drinks Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by CBD-Infused Drinks Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in CBD-Infused Drinks as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into CBD-Infused Drinks Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers CBD-Infused Drinks Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America CBD-Infused Drinks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific CBD-Infused Drinks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe CBD-Infused Drinks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America CBD-Infused Drinks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa CBD-Infused Drinks Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global CBD-Infused Drinks by Application

4.1 CBD-Infused Drinks Segment by Application

4.1.1 Mass Merchandiser

4.1.2 Specialty Stores

4.1.3 Online Retail

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global CBD-Infused Drinks Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America CBD-Infused Drinks by Application

4.5.2 Europe CBD-Infused Drinks by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific CBD-Infused Drinks by Application

4.5.4 Latin America CBD-Infused Drinks by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa CBD-Infused Drinks by Application 5 North America CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America CBD-Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America CBD-Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe CBD-Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe CBD-Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific CBD-Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific CBD-Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America CBD-Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America CBD-Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa CBD-Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa CBD-Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa CBD-Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E CBD-Infused Drinks Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in CBD-Infused Drinks Business

10.1 California Dreamin

10.1.1 California Dreamin Corporation Information

10.1.2 California Dreamin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 California Dreamin CBD-Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 California Dreamin CBD-Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.1.5 California Dreamin Recent Development

10.2 Cann

10.2.1 Cann Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cann Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Cann CBD-Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 California Dreamin CBD-Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.2.5 Cann Recent Development

10.3 Cannabiniers.

10.3.1 Cannabiniers. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Cannabiniers. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Cannabiniers. CBD-Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Cannabiniers. CBD-Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.3.5 Cannabiniers. Recent Development

10.4 Canopy Growth Corporation

10.4.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Canopy Growth Corporation CBD-Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Canopy Growth Corporation CBD-Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.4.5 Canopy Growth Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Daytrip Beverages

10.5.1 Daytrip Beverages Corporation Information

10.5.2 Daytrip Beverages Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Daytrip Beverages CBD-Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Daytrip Beverages CBD-Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.5.5 Daytrip Beverages Recent Development

10.6 Forest Coffee Trading Co.

10.6.1 Forest Coffee Trading Co. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Forest Coffee Trading Co. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Forest Coffee Trading Co. CBD-Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Forest Coffee Trading Co. CBD-Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.6.5 Forest Coffee Trading Co. Recent Development

10.7 G&Juice

10.7.1 G&Juice Corporation Information

10.7.2 G&Juice Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 G&Juice CBD-Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 G&Juice CBD-Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.7.5 G&Juice Recent Development

10.8 Honeydrop Beverages Inc.

10.8.1 Honeydrop Beverages Inc. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Honeydrop Beverages Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Honeydrop Beverages Inc. CBD-Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Honeydrop Beverages Inc. CBD-Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.8.5 Honeydrop Beverages Inc. Recent Development

10.9 K-Zen Beverages Inc.

10.9.1 K-Zen Beverages Inc. Corporation Information

10.9.2 K-Zen Beverages Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 K-Zen Beverages Inc. CBD-Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 K-Zen Beverages Inc. CBD-Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.9.5 K-Zen Beverages Inc. Recent Development

10.10 Lagunitas Brewing Company

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 CBD-Infused Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Lagunitas Brewing Company CBD-Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Lagunitas Brewing Company Recent Development

10.11 New Age Beverages Corporation

10.11.1 New Age Beverages Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 New Age Beverages Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 New Age Beverages Corporation CBD-Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 New Age Beverages Corporation CBD-Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.11.5 New Age Beverages Corporation Recent Development

10.12 Phivida Holdings Inc.

10.12.1 Phivida Holdings Inc. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Phivida Holdings Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Phivida Holdings Inc. CBD-Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Phivida Holdings Inc. CBD-Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.12.5 Phivida Holdings Inc. Recent Development

10.13 Puration Inc.

10.13.1 Puration Inc. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Puration Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Puration Inc. CBD-Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Puration Inc. CBD-Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.13.5 Puration Inc. Recent Development

10.14 Sprig

10.14.1 Sprig Corporation Information

10.14.2 Sprig Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Sprig CBD-Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Sprig CBD-Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.14.5 Sprig Recent Development

10.15 The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

10.15.1 The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Corporation Information

10.15.2 The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 The Alkaline Water Company Inc. CBD-Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 The Alkaline Water Company Inc. CBD-Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.15.5 The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Recent Development

10.16 UbU Beverages Ltd.

10.16.1 UbU Beverages Ltd. Corporation Information

10.16.2 UbU Beverages Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 UbU Beverages Ltd. CBD-Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 UbU Beverages Ltd. CBD-Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.16.5 UbU Beverages Ltd. Recent Development 11 CBD-Infused Drinks Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 CBD-Infused Drinks Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 CBD-Infused Drinks Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.