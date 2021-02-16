Global Professional Dental Care Market to Witness Excellent Growth and Strong Revenue to 2027||Colgate-Palmolive Company, GC Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Q & M Dental Group, Axiss Dental, Ultradent Products
Professional dental care market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analysis the market to growing at a CAGR of 2.60% in the above-mentioned forecast period
.Some of the major players operating in global professional dental care market are Colgate-Palmolive Company, GC Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Q & M Dental Group, Axiss Dental, Ultradent Products, Inc., Young Innovations, Inc., Unilever PLC, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dr. Fresh, LLC, 3M Company, 1300SMILES, Johnson and Johnson, American Dental Partners, Aspen Dental Management, Birner Dental Management Services, Brighter Dental Care, Dental Services Group, Healthway Medical, Midwest Dental, Enel-Med, Floss Dental, Apollo White Dental, Abano Healthcare Group, Gentle Dentistry, Great Expressions Dental Centers, InterDent, Kool Smiles, Laboratorio Lucas Nicolas, Northwestern Management Services, Novadent, Oasis Dental Care, Oral Care AB among others.
North America is anticipated to dominate market share due to rising presence of dental caries whereas as per National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey high income adults suffering from tooth decay is rising with significant rate. Asia-Pacific is expected to register significant growth rate due to rising economies like India and China and increasing adoption of dental care system.
Market Segmentation: Global Professional Dental Care Market
Product Type
(Toothbrushes {Electric, Battery-powered}, Toothpastes, Mouthwashes/Rinses, Denture Products, Dental Accessories/Ancillaries{Whitening Products, Breath Freshener, Dental Floss, Dental Water Jet}),
Services
(Orthodontics, Dental Implants, Periodontal, Cosmetic),
End Users
(Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers), Geography
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
Rising Number of Small/Private Dental Clinics
Financial Gains for Dental Practitioners
Growing Quantity of Large/Group Dental Practices
Low Penetration of Oral Care Services in Rural Areas
Regulatory Limitations on Dental Dispensing Practices
Table of Contents:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodologies
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Compliance in Professional Dental Care Market
8 Professional Dental Care Market, By Service
9 Professional Dental Care Market, By Deployment Type
10 Professional Dental Care Market, By Organization Size
11 Professional Dental Care Market Analyses, By Vertical12 Geographic Analyses
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
13 Competitive Landscapes
14 Detailed Company Profiles
15 Related Reports
