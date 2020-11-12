All news

Global Sodium Hydroxide Market 2020 by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

Sodium Hydroxide “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global “Sodium Hydroxide Market” forecast 2020-2024 market report includes types, applications, regions analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players. Sodium Hydroxide Market share report covers the manufacturers , price, revenue, gross profit, these data help the end user know about the competitors better.

About Sodium Hydroxide:

  • Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.
  • It is available commercially in the form of liquid, solid, flakes, or particles. Sodium hydroxide has diverse industrial applications due to its strong alkaline nature. It is integral to the manufacture of petroleum products, pulp and paper, alumina, textiles, and soaps and detergents, along with its application in chemical processing, water treatment and petroleum processing.
  • For commercial purposes, caustic soda is used either in a 32%, 45% of 50% etc. aqueous solution or as a solid. Industrially, caustic soda is most commonly manufactured by the electrolysis of a sodium chloride (NaCl) solution. The co-products formed from the electrolytic production of caustic soda are chlorine and hydrogen.

    Sodium Hydroxide Market Manufactures:

  • DowDuPont
  • OxyChem
  • Westlake (Axiall)
  • Olin Corporation
  • Formosa Plastics Corporation
  • Tosoh
  • Ineos Chlor Ltd
  • Asahi Glass
  • Covestro
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical
  • AkzoNobel
  • Hanwha Chemical
  • Solvay
  • LG Chemical
  • Tokuyama Corp
  • SABIC
  • Kemira
  • Basf
  • Aditya Birla Chemicals
  • GACL
  • ChemChina
  • Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
  • Xinjiang Tianye
  • Beiyuan Group
  • Shandong Jinling
  • SP Chemical(Taixing)
  • Haili Chemical
  • Huatai Group
  • Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)
  • Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride
  • Zhejiang Juhua
  • Henan Shenma Chhlorine Alkali
  • Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical
  • Tianyuan Group
  • Shandong Dadi Salt Chemical
  • Befar Group
  • Inner Mongolia Elion Chemical

    Sodium Hydroxide Market Types:

  • Liquid Caustic Soda
  • Solid Caustic Soda
  • Caustic Soda Flake
  • Caustic Soda Particle

    Sodium Hydroxide Market Applications:

  • Pulp and Paper
  • Textiles
  • Soap and Detergents
  • Bleach Manufacturing
  • Petroleum Products
  • Aluminum Processing
  • Chemical Processing

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Sodium Hydroxide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sodium Hydroxide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sodium Hydroxide in 2017 and 2019.
    • Chapter 3, the Sodium Hydroxide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Sodium Hydroxide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Sodium Hydroxide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sodium Hydroxide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Sodium Hydroxide Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Sodium Hydroxide Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Sodium Hydroxide Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Sodium Hydroxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2019)

    3 Global Sodium Hydroxide Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2019-2019)

    3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2028-2019)

    3.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Sodium Hydroxide Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

    3.3.2 Top 6 Sodium Hydroxide Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

