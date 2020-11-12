All news

Global Propionic Acid Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

sambit.k

Propionic Acid “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

 “Propionic Acid Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Propionic Acid market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Propionic Acid Market Manufactures:

  • BASF
  • Dow
  • Perstorp
  • Eastman
  • Daicel
  • Sasol
  • BASF-YPC
  • SINOPEC Qilu
  • Yancheng Huade
  • Yancheng Hongtai
  • Shanghai Jianbei

    Propionic Acid Market Types:

  • Oxo process
  • Reppe process
  • By-product process

    Propionic Acid Market Applications:

  • Grain and feed preservatives
  • Calcium and sodium salts
  • Herbicides
  • Cellulose acetate propionate
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the Propionic Acid Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Propionic Acid market?
    • How will the global Propionic Acid market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Propionic Acid market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Propionic Acid market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Propionic Acid market growth?

    Scope Of this Report:

  • The global propionic acid market is led by EU and US. EU is the largest regional market accounting for over 39% of global propionic acid market demand in 2014. Asia Pacific is the most rapidly developing regional market for propionic acid.
  • The market for propionic acid is highly concentrated. Key market players include BASF SE, the Dow Chemical Company, Perstorp Holding GmbH and Eastman Chemical Company.
  • Propionic acid’s demand is heavily dependent on animal feeds, food grains, packaged food and bakery products. Consequently, demand will be regardless of the shape of the economy.
  • This report focuses on the Propionic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Propionic Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Propionic Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Propionic Acid in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Propionic Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Propionic Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020.

    Table of Contents of Propionic Acid Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Propionic Acid Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Propionic Acid Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Propionic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

    3 Global Propionic Acid Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.1 Global Propionic Acid Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.2 Global Propionic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Propionic Acid Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Propionic Acid Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

