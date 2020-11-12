Automation Instrumentation Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report by Application, Region (North America, South America, Asia, and Europe) and Forecasts to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

About Automation Instrumentation:

Automation can be defined as the use of automated machinery and computers for smooth and efficient task execution. Automation can be broadly divided in three types based on output, viz. mass or flow, batch and flexible or job automation. When the design is not flexible and there is high production then it is classified as mass and flow. When the output is moderate and the process is carried out in different batches, it is termed as batch automation. When the production is low and the design varies in accordance with the product specifications, then the classification is termed as flexible or job.

Instrumentation refers to the devices used for the purpose of observation, measurement, control and monitor. Novel automation types have been developed in the recent past which such as information technology (IT),flexible manufacturing systems (FMS), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), Robots, computer integrated manufacturing (CIM) and Numerically controlled (NC) equipment. IT encompasses computer technologies that are used to create, disseminate, store and retrieve information. CAM uses computers for different functions in production planning and control. NC machines are programmed machine tools that engage in sequential operation execution. Robots are automated equipments that are used to execute several tasks which are normally performed by humans.FMS includes robots, automated material handling tools and numerically controlled tools. In CIM systems many manufacturing functions are linked through an integrated computer network.

ABB Ltd

Emerson Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Endress+Hauser AG

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH Automation Instrumentation Market Types:

Pressure Transmitter

Temperature Transmitter

Level and Humidity Transmitter Automation Instrumentation Market Applications:

Chemicals Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Metals & Mining Industry