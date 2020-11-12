Global Lighted Blanket Market 2020 by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

About Lighted Blanket:

The lighted blanket is used to treat newborns with jaundice and delivers light through a fiber optic cable to a pad. The pad is placed on the baby's back. Lighted Blanket Market Manufactures:

GE Healthcare

Philips

Atom

Natus Lighted Blanket Market Types:

Large Type

Small Type Lighted Blanket Market Applications:

Hospitals & Clinics

Birthing Centers