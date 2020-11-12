Global UK Ceramic Tableware Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

UK Ceramic Tableware Market Manufactures:

Villeroy & Boch

Rosenthal GmbH

BHS tabletop AG (SchÃ¶nwald, Bauscher and Tafelstern)

Fiskars Group (Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and Wedgwood)

Portmeirion Group

Steelite International

Dudson

Churchill China

Belleek Pottery

Denby Pottery Company

Royal Crown Derby

Gural

KÃ¼tahya Porselen

Porland Porselen

RAK Porcelain

Ariane Fine Porcelain

Lubiana

Apulum

Bernardaud

Saturnia UK Ceramic Tableware Market Types:

Porcelain

Bone China

Stoneware (ceramic)

Others UK Ceramic Tableware Market Applications:

Commercial Use

Commercial Use

Home Use

How will the global UK Ceramic Tableware market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global UK Ceramic Tableware market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global UK Ceramic Tableware market?

Which regional market will show the highest UK Ceramic Tableware market growth? Scope Of this Report:

The ceramic tableware is mainly made from clay materials, kaolin, feldspathic fluxes, quartz sands, etc. The main applications of ceramic tableware are household and commercial use. Commercial use is dominating the end market, occupy for about 71.9 % of market share.

In China, hundreds of manufactuers are mainly located in Chaozhou (Guangzhou Province), Liling (Hunan Province), Beiliu (Guangxi Province), Dehua (Fujian Province), Tangshan (Hebei Province), Zibo (Shandong Privince), Yixing (Jiangsu Province) and Jingdezhen (Jiangxi Province). Most of companies are small players and producing the low value-added products. The typical manufacturers include Songfa Ceramics, Hualian China, Sitong Group, The Great Wall, Guangxi Sanhuan, Weiye Ceramics, Huaguang Ceramics, Guangdong Meidi, Jingdezhen Redleaf Ceramics, Gaochun Ceramics, Sanyuan Ceramics, China Yong Feng Yuan and Shandong Guiyuan Advanced Ceramic.

In Europe, Germany, UK and France are major producers, the European brands are dominating the global high-end market, like Villeroy & Boch, Rosenthal GmbH (brands like Rosenthal, Thomas, Hutschenreuther), Meissen, SchÃ¶nwald, Fiskars Group (brands include Royal Copenhagen, Wedgwood, Royal Doulton, Arabia, Royal Albert and RÃ¶rstrand etc.) and Portmeirion Group PLC etc.

The worldwide market for UK Ceramic Tableware is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 520 million USD in 2024, from 400 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.