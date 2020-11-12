All news

Horticultural LED Lighting Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

sambit.k

Horticultural LED Lighting “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

 “Horticultural LED Lighting Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Horticultural LED Lighting market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Horticultural LED Lighting Market Manufactures:

  • Philips
  • Osram
  • Everlight Electronics
  • Hubbell Lighting
  • Cree
  • General Electric
  • Gavita
  • Kessil
  • Fionia Lighting
  • Illumitex
  • Lumigrow
  • Valoya
  • Cidly
  • Heliospectra AB
  • Ohmax Optoelectronic

    Horticultural LED Lighting Market Types:

  • Low Power (ï¼œ300W)
  • High Power (â‰¥300W)

    Horticultural LED Lighting Market Applications:

  • Commercial Greenhouse
  • Indoor and Vertical Farming
  • R&D

    Questions Answered in the Horticultural LED Lighting Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Horticultural LED Lighting market?
    • How will the global Horticultural LED Lighting market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Horticultural LED Lighting market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Horticultural LED Lighting market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Horticultural LED Lighting market growth?

    Scope Of this Report:

  • As for the horticultural LED lighting industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 41.67% of market share in 2016. The top 3 manufacturers are Philips, Osram and General Electric. The Philips which has 12.95% market share in 2016 is the leader in the LED Grow Lights industry. The manufacturers following Philips are Osram and Everlight Electronics which respectively has 9.62% and 9.00% market share in 2016.
  • Europe is the largest sales region for horticultural LED lighting which the number is about 1163K units with the market share of 32.24% in 2016. North America is the second largest sales region of horticultural LED lighting sales about 1116K Unit.
  • We believe horticultural LED lighting industry have lot connection with the upstream raw materials. With the development agriculture and LED light industry we tend to believe the future of horticultural LED lighting will be optimism.
  • The worldwide market for Horticultural LED Lighting will reach 940 million USD in 2024, from 940 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Horticultural LED Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Horticultural LED Lighting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Horticultural LED Lighting, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Horticultural LED Lighting in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Horticultural LED Lighting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Horticultural LED Lighting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020.

    Table of Contents of Horticultural LED Lighting Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Horticultural LED Lighting Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Horticultural LED Lighting Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Horticultural LED Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

    3 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.1 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.2 Global Horticultural LED Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Horticultural LED Lighting Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Horticultural LED Lighting Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

