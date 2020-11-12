Horticultural LED Lighting Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Horticultural LED Lighting market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Horticultural LED Lighting Market Manufactures:

Philips

Osram

Everlight Electronics

Hubbell Lighting

Cree

General Electric

Gavita

Kessil

Fionia Lighting

Illumitex

Lumigrow

Valoya

Cidly

Heliospectra AB

Ohmax Optoelectronic Horticultural LED Lighting Market Types:

Low Power (<300W)

High Power (≥300W) Horticultural LED Lighting Market Applications:

Commercial Greenhouse

Indoor and Vertical Farming

As for the horticultural LED lighting industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 41.67% of market share in 2016. The top 3 manufacturers are Philips, Osram and General Electric. The Philips which has 12.95% market share in 2016 is the leader in the LED Grow Lights industry. The manufacturers following Philips are Osram and Everlight Electronics which respectively has 9.62% and 9.00% market share in 2016.

Europe is the largest sales region for horticultural LED lighting which the number is about 1163K units with the market share of 32.24% in 2016. North America is the second largest sales region of horticultural LED lighting sales about 1116K Unit.

We believe horticultural LED lighting industry have lot connection with the upstream raw materials. With the development agriculture and LED light industry we tend to believe the future of horticultural LED lighting will be optimism.

The worldwide market for Horticultural LED Lighting will reach 940 million USD in 2024, from 940 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.