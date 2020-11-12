Paint Protection Film Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report by Application, Region (North America, South America, Asia, and Europe) and Forecasts to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Paint protection film is also known as to as clear bra, clear paint film, PPF and clear film. It is a thermoplastic urethane film and also utilizes polymeric calendered PVC film, adhesives and clay coated paper. It is majorly applied on exposed painted automotive exteriors such as side mirrors, hoods, door edges, door handle cavities, bumpers, rocker panel, and wheel flare. The film provides protection from stone chips, bug damage, automotive fluid stains, road tar stains, scratches, and punishing outdoor weathering. Paint Protection Film Market Manufactures:

3M Company

Eastman

Avery Denison

XPEL

Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain)

Orafol

Argotec

Sharpline Converting

Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA)

PremiumShield Paint Protection Film Market Types:

PVC Type Paint Protection Film

PU Type Paint Protection Film

TPU Type Paint Protection Film Paint Protection Film Market Applications:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense