Waste Heat Recovery Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report by Application, Region (North America, South America, Asia, and Europe) and Forecasts to 2024

About Waste Heat Recovery:

Waste heat recovery systems are used for recycling heat from streams of high energy content produced in several refining procedures in industrial sectors such as petroleum, chemicals, paper and pulp, and automotive. Due to rapid Industrialization, waste heat recovery systems demand is expected to increase to overcome energy concerns for various industries. Key manufacturing companies are highly accepting these systems to reduce use of conventional energy and to produce internal electricity to decrease operating costs, this trend is projected to boost the global market growth.

ABB

Amec Foster Wheeler

Clean Energy Technologies

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Siemens

Bono Energia

BORSIG

Bosch Industriekessel

Citech

ClearPower Systems

Dresser-Rand

Echogen

Forbes Marshall

Ormat Technologies

Probe Manufacturing

TESPL

THE MAERSK

Thermax Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Types:

Downstream Sector

Upstream Sector

Midstream Sector Waste Heat Recovery Market Applications:

Chemicals Industry

Petroleum Refining Industry

Paper Industry

Commercial And Institutional Facilities

Food Industry