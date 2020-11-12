Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report by Application, Region (North America, South America, Asia, and Europe) and Forecasts to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global "Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market" forecast 2020-2024

About Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road):

Small diesel engine (non-road) is one kind of diesel engines (also known as compression-ignition engine) with low power. A diesel engine is an internal combustion engine which uses the heat of compression to initiate ignition and burn the fuel that has been injected into the combustion chamber.

A small diesel engine (non-road) is the general term for a wide range of internal combustion engines used to power lawn mowers, generators, concrete mixers and many other machines that require independent power sources and are not used on the road.

Yanmar

Kubota

Kohler

Isuzu

John Deere

Hatz

FIAT

DEUTZ

Caterpillar

Farymann

Cummins

Changfa Group

Changgong Group

Changchai

Jiangdong Group

Shifeng Group

Yuchai Group

Quanchai Power

Chongqing Goldenbow

Weichai Group

Fuzhou Suntom Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Types:

Water-cooled engine

Air-cooled engine

Oil-cooled engie Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Applications:

Agriculture

Lawan and garden

Construction

Generator