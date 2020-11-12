Ammonium Bicarbonate Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Ammonium Bicarbonate Market Manufactures:

BASF

ADDCON

Sumitomo Chemical

MCF

Shandong ShunTian Chemical

Anhui Jinhe

Haoyuan Chemical

Anhui Huaertai Chemical

Jinshi Group

Sanning Chemical

Huaqiang Group

Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical

Jinyimeng Group

Weijiao Group

Jiuyuan Chemical

Fengxi Fertilizer

Yulong Chemical

Sanhe Chemical

Xiangfeng Group

Yuhua Chemical Ammonium Bicarbonate Market Types:

Agriculture Grade

Food Grade

Technical Grade Ammonium Bicarbonate Market Applications:

food industry

Rubber and leather industry

Agriculture

The global average price of ammonium bicarbonate is in the decreasing trend, from 112 USD/MT in 2011 to 101 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Ammonium Bicarbonate includes Food Grade Technical Grade and Agriculture Grade, and the proportion of agriculture grade ammonium bicarbonate in 2015 is about 83%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015.Ammonium Bicarbonate is widely used in agriculture and food industry The most proportion of Ammonium Bicarbonate is used in agriculture, and the production proportion in 2015 is about 80%. China region is the largest supplier of ammonium bicarbonate, with a production market share nearly 93% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of ammonium bicarbonate, enjoying production market share nearly 4% in 2015. China also is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 88.5% in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 3.5%. Market competition is intense. Merial, Shandong ShunTian Chemical Anhui Jinhe etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the Solid position in the industry.The worldwide market for Ammonium Bicarbonate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -6.8% over the next five years, will reach 970 million USD in 2024, from 1480 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.